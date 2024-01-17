Hot Biomedical Products From Creative Biolabs Boost Customers’ Research Projects

(MENAFN- GetNews) With a commitment to advancing scientific discovery, Creative Biolabs delivers cutting-edge products at compelling prices, encompassing items related to research in complement therapy and neurological diseases.

New York, USA - January 16, 2024 - Creative Biolabs, a leading provider of innovative biomedical products, is proud to announce the outstanding success of its hot products that have significantly enhanced the progress of biomedical research projects worldwide, including assay kits, complement C3 , and antibodies. At the start of the New Year, this company is offering competitive discount prices for these products.

"Complement decay-accelerating factor, also known as CD55 or DAF, plays a crucial role in protecting host cells from autologous complement attacks," commented a scientist at Creative Biolabs. The CD55 assay kit offered by Creative Biolabs provides researchers with a reliable and efficient tool for studying CD55.

"Our CD55 assay kit allows scientists to explore its functions with unprecedented precision. Researchers collaborating with us have praised the kit for its accuracy, sensitivity, and user-friendly design," added the scientist.

In addition to the CD55 assay kits, a variety of products related to CD55 are also available at Creative Biolabs, including but not limited to CD55 antibody, CD55 protein, CD55 assay kit, CD55 peptide, and CD55 lysate.

In response to the growing demand for advanced research tools, Creative Biolabs has also developed innovative solutions for the study of the pineal gland . The pineal gland, called the "third eye," plays a crucial role in regulating circadian rhythms and producing melatonin. Creative Biolabs' neuronal tissue products related to the pineal gland provide researchers with the tools needed to explore the gland's functions and its impact on various physiological processes, which promises to make significant strides in understanding the pineal gland's role in health and disease.

In addition, anti-amyloid beta antibodies can be a vital tool for researchers investigating the underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer's disease and related neurodegenerative disorders that pose global health challenges. Creative Biolabs offers antibody reagents of various specifications, such as size, conjugation, function, or purity. Customers can select according to the needs of their projects.

About Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs is a USA-based biotechnology company specializing in providing cutting-edge solutions and products to accelerate biomedical research progress. With years of dedicated efforts, Creative Biolabs has developed comprehensive product lines for diverse research and successfully promoted hundreds of customers' projects, which enables scientists to contribute to a healthier world.

