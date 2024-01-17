Discover The Secret To A Perfect Night’S Sleep: Afterhours Introduces Innovative Sleep Mask On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- GetNews) Toss out your conventional sleep masks with tight bands and uncomfortable straps, as afterhours' strapless design is here to redefine the world of sleep comfort. Say goodbye to headaches and pressure points on your temples, and say hello to a perfect night's sleep.

Key Features of afterhours Strapless Sleep Mask :

No Straps: Designed without a head strap or nose bridge, afterhours sleep mask patches stay in place, alleviating discomfort caused by traditional wrap-around sleep masks.

Face Conforming: The unique shape conforms to the eye area, blocking 100% of light without needing straps. The shape ensures no disturbance to eye creams and serums underneath.



100% Silk: Crafted with 100% soft silk, the mask feels luxurious on the skin. Silk's organic properties keep the skin hydrated, regulate body temperature, and prevent wrinkles.

Side-Sleeper Friendly: Ideal for side sleepers, afterhours sleep mask patches provide comfort without adding unnecessary pressure to temples and forehead.



Secure fit: The afterhours patches feature a 1/4-inch border of skin-grade silicone membrane on the back, which sticks to your skin and can easily be peeled off without tugging at the skin. The patches have a clever concave shape, avoiding any contact with your eyebrows and eyelashes.



The ease of use is another highlight, as wearers simply peel the patches, place them on each eye, and gently tap around the eye area to create a vacuum-like seal. The patches can be easily cared for by returning them to the tin for storage and washing them with light soap and water.

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign will enjoy exclusive perks. The afterhours sleep mask is available at a special launch price of $38 for a single mask. For those looking to share comfort, the campaign offers packages of three, six, and twelve sleep masks, each with increasing savings and additional benefits such as free shipping in the U.S.

Afterhours invites everyone to participate in this innovative sleep revolution by supporting their Kickstarter campaign. For more information and to back the project, please visit their Kickstarter campaign.

About afterhours:

afterhours is a company dedicated to enhancing the quality of sleep for individuals worldwide. With a focus on comfort and innovation, afterhours aims to provide products that make bedtime more enjoyable, ensuring everyone wakes up feeling refreshed and revitalized.

