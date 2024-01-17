Cinematic Dark Comedy Series “The Saints” Launches Kickstarter Campaign

(MENAFN- GetNews) Officina 707 Films, Tactical Films, and ID8 Productions are excited to announce the launch of their Kickstarter campaign for "The Saints". A groundbreaking existential dark comedy series that offers a divine twist on the trials and tribulations of Jesus and his holy yet dysfunctional family.

"The Saints" delves into the secret world of therapy for the heavenly, where Jesus, the central character, embarks on a journey of self-discovery that leads to divine chaos within the celestial household.



The creators, Luigi Barbieri and Aaron Campbell, promise an intelligent and thought-provoking comedy that explores the intricate complexities of family, faith, and the human experience.

This Kickstarter campaign aims to fund the pilot episode of "The Saints," and backers are invited to join this epic adventure that reimagines the biblical family in a whimsical light. Luigi Barbieri, the creator and director of the series, emphasized, "This is more than just a show; it's a movement for change. Join us in disrupting the norm and championing the underdogs in the world of television.”

In "The Saints," Jesus defies his father's divine orders and seeks therapy to overcome his past wounds. As he confides in Dr Frederick Bells, portrayed by the distinguished multi-award-winning actor Oris Erhuero, we explore his inner story through their intimate and insightful interactions. The series is set in present-day London, offering a humorous take on profound human and philosophical issues while contrasting biblical tales with the ironic innocence of the family's day-to-day existence.

"The Saints" boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Oris Erhuero, Lisa Stokke, Declan O'Connor, Syama Rayner, and Greta Barbieri, supported by a skilled crew led by creators and directors Luigi Barbieri and Aaron Campbell, producers Massimo Apicella and Cristiano Ciccarelli, actor/producer Oris Erhuero, and director of photography Pascal Payant.

Supporters of the Kickstarter campaign will receive exciting perks, ranging from heartfelt thank-you emails and website mentions to exclusive digital content, personalized videos, and even opportunities to become part of the show, including an invitation to attend the red carpet premiere and afterparty.



To back "The Saints" Kickstarter campaign and explore the enticing campaign perks, please visit their Kickstarter .

Media Contact

Company Name: The Saints

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Website:

