WEMIX Launches ‘Una Wallet’ To Enable Safest And Most Convenient Digital Asset Management Across Blockchains

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The WEMIX Foundation has officially launched 'una Wallet'.

una Wallet is the official wallet of unagi, an innovative omnichain network developed by WEMIX

Key features include seamless cross-chain token & NFT transfers and transactions, optimized transaction routes for token swaps, and social login secured through MPC technology Supported blockchains include Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, Kroma, Optimism, Polygon, and WEMIX3.0





The WEMIX Foundation has officially launched ' una Wallet ' ( ), the official wallet service of unagi that enables convenient monitoring and management of digital assets across multiple chains in a single wallet, offering enhanced security and a faster authentication process.





una Wallet facilitates the seamless management of assets dispersed across various chains, enabling users to access them all in one place and ensuring a more convenient omnichain experience. Users will be able to manage assets on major protocols including Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, Kroma, Optimism, Polygon, and WEMIX3.0.





Announced in September, ' unagi ' (unagi/ ), short for 'Unbound Networking & Accelerating Growth Initiative', aims to construct an all-encompassing ecosystem that goes beyond the limitations of diverse blockchains by seamlessly integrating, connecting and encompassing multiple networks, fostering an environment where they coexist harmoniously. The initiative provides an optimal route for users to utilize dApp services at the lowest cost and transactions that occur both on and between chains can all be recorded and searched.





una Wallet Key Features

una Wallet offers multiple secure features to facilitate and streamline management and trading of digital assets on supported blockchains:





The safest and most convenient asset management across blockchain networks

Users can have a comprehensive view of their assets scattered across multiple chains. They can view their asset details based on preferred criteria, such as networks and tokens, and also check various information like market prices and transaction history.





Seamless transfer and transaction of tokens and NFTs across blockchain networks

Users can use their digital assets such as tokens and NFTs, and seamlessly transfer them across all chains. The process of sending or receiving assets is simple and convenient, providing users with an efficient trading experience.





Optimized transaction routes for token swaps

una Wallet provides users with the most favorable swap conditions through optimal swap routes. Users can conduct efficient swap transactions with minimal cost and less approval signatures, eliminating the complexity of swapping assets manually.





Simple wallet management with social login secured through MPC technology



Experience the convenience and security of managing private keys through MPC(Multi-Party Computation) technology. Users can create and manage personal wallets through social login, eliminating the need for complex recovery seed phrase management. Users will also be able to use social log-in for wallet recovery as well as use QR codes for connecting dApps including NFTs and tokens to una Wallet for added convenience.





una Wallet can be installed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store . In-browser extensions will be unveiled soon which include leading web browsers such as Brave Browser, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Opera Web Browser.





Visit the official website at or watch the unagi and una Wallet video tutorials for more information.





About Wemade

A renowned industry leader and innovator in game development, WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology, and is building through its WEMIX subsidiary, an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services, which includes the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform that can transform games of every genre into blockchain games.

About WEMIX Blockchain Mega-Ecosystem

The WEMIX blockchain mega-ecosystem features innovative services including WEMIX, the native coin and bridge that connects all components of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem; WEMIX$, the native fully collateralized stablecoin for the WEMIX3.0 blockchain; WEMIX PLAY, the world's biggest blockchain gaming platform; NILE (NFT Is Life Evolution), a DAO & NFT platform based on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet; WEMIX, the official Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform providing exchange, deposit, asset management, and investment services; Kurrency, a decentralized financial service designed to offer greater ease-of-use, transparency and reliability; the“KLEVA” omni Trans-Chain DeFi protocol, decentralized exchanges and other DeFi services on multi-chains.

