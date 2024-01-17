Gritstone Bio To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world's most potent vaccines, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conference:



B. Riley Securities' 4 th Annual Oncology Conference (Fireside Chat)

Date and Time: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 1:30pm ET

Presenter: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via . An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world's most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease.

