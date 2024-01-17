Time For Psyq By Marti Ward Is A Powerful Sci-Fi Mystery Novel With Real-World Scientific, Spiritual And Ethical Implications

(MENAFN- GetNews) Marti Ward's Time for PsyQ seamlessly blends science and fantasy in a thought-provoking real-world story centered on friendship, leadership and responsibility.







David M. W. Powers, who writes fiction under the pen name, Marti Ward, is an award-winning author, teacher, scientist and entrepreneur known for his serial startups and interdisciplinary research.

He has published four Hard Science Fiction novels, Casindra Lost, Moraturi Lost, Moraturi Ring and Time for PsyQ, along with a growing number of short stories. These novels aim to appeal to precocious school students and inquisitive adults open to learning more about Science, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). His first published story, Ghostie, was written when he was 7 years old, and was followed by the illustrated book, The Magic Sixpence.

A professor with qualifications in the behavioral, cognitive and physical sciences, he is a well-known pioneer in Artificial Intelligence. He has authored over 300 scientific publications, including several books published by Springer-Nature.

This one-on-one interview shares Marti Ward's background and experience in writing Time for PsyQ.

Tell us about Time for PsyQ.

Time for PsyQ is set in today's world with today's science and technology.

Around the hadron collider, psychic gifts are emerging. We follow 11-year-old Airlie and her kitten, Sooty, as they discover mysterious abilities and use them to solve minor crimes around their neighborhood, bringing Airlie to the attention of Inspector Humble, as well as invitations to Camp Polis and a special middle-grade program for gifted students at the Science and Mathematics School is fascinated by all kinds of science, and her insights are helpful to the psychologists and physicists studying the quantum talents, as well as the students trying to master them. At camp, Airlie meets Kate, a blind girl and helps her develop her quantum connection to her guide dog, Goldie. So, when Kate and Goldie are kidnapped, Airlie must guide the police to them as foreign agents lay out their scalpels.

An immersive YA sci-fi novel, Time for PsyQ is the first installment of the Quantum Talents series.

What inspired you to write Time for PsyQ?

Our children have talents, but we underestimate them. Parents try to shelter and protect them. Education is increasingly aimed at the lowest common denominator. Science and Technology seem hard, and there are easier options. Homework is out of fashion, and games, videos and social media take up more of children's time. Scientists and mathematicians are becoming a rare commodity.

According to Arthur C. Clarke,“any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” My books aim to be hard science fiction that explore the mystical and magical fringes of science, spark an interest in Science, Technology and Mathematics, and encourage a new generation of budding scientists and engineers to explore. The science and technology is real, as Airlie explains in her foreword – with details in the appendix.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

As a child, I was an avid reader. I was particularly fond of the science fiction of Isaac Asimov, especially his robot detective Daneel. Then, Arthur C. Clarke's Space Odyssey and HAL, a fictional AI character from the book, intrigued me. HAL learned language like a child, rather than being programmed. So did Astroboy! Through these books, exploring Encyclopaedia Britannica, and the library, I learned about the limits of Relativity and the possibilities of Quantum Mechanics. In adulthood, my PhD focussed on how babies learn language, and how we can make computers learn the same way (my thesis cites both HAL and Astroboy). Then, I founded the society and conference on Computational Natural Language Learning.

As a Professor, I wanted to pass my knowledge forward, so rather than retiring I tried“detiring” into a new career as a Science Fiction author. For those interested in what it's like to be a scientist, engineer, astronaut or cyborg, my goal is to help you understand more about science and technology, and its ramifications for our society.



What is one message you would like readers to remember?

The World is Magic. Science is Magic. Friendship is Magic. Courage is Magic.

To younger readers: There is so much to explore and understand. Carve your own way in the world, learn everything you can and use your abilities to make the world a better place. Value your friends and your pets, and don't allow the bullies to get to you, or to them.

To older readers: Don't discriminate against children: don't put them down; don't dampen their interests, their excitement, their enthusiasm; don't stop their explorations; don't ignore their questions; don't think they're dumb just because they're young.







Time for PsyQ is an inventive story that offers young readers the opportunity to find something more than entertainment – a deep dive into the world of science, the importance of friendship and being true to oneself.



