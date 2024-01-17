S2 Demo Trading Competition Official Start On January 9Th

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The S2 Demo Trading World Cup introduces a brand-new Challenge Mode and Professional Mode trading zone - the MT4 trading zone, further enhancing professionalism and practicality. . Prize Setup for This Tournament: Total prize pool of $60,000. . Challenge Mode: Individuals can receive a maximum reward of $10,000. . MT4 Competition: Individuals can receive a maximum reward of $15,000.

Rich Feature Settings Pressure-free demo account revival:

Demo trading zone associates with sponsored traders offering all account types free access, limited to forex, commodities, and crude oil. During the tournament, each user can reset once (more than one reset will not calculate user account rankings).

During the competition, participants connecting their accounts to the listed brokers on the bonus board and fulfilling the corresponding requirements can win substantial real rewards! Multiple traders, endless winning!

Popularity Teams:

Super Trading Stars:

During the competition, both the demo trading zone and the MT4 trading zone will feature a leaderboard for trading stars. Connect your account swiftly and strive to lead the board representing your chosen broker!







Registration Website:

For the web platform: Participants can directly visit " "to join the competition.

For the app platform: Participants can log in to " " to download the WikiFX series app or log in to " " to download the WikiTrade series app. Then, access the "Trading Competition Zone - " and click "Sign Up Now" to enter the competition.

Competition Timeline

Demo Trading Zone Time: (Singapore Time GMT+08:00)

Registration Period: December 27, 2023, to March 22, 2024

Competition Period: January 9, 2024, to April 8, 2024

MT4 Trading Zone Time: (Singapore Time GMT+08:00)

Registration Period: January 15, 2024, to March 1, 2024

Preliminary Round: January 23, 2024, to March 22, 2024

Finals: April 1, 2024, to April 22, 2024

Award Ceremony: May 2024

Demo Trading Zone

Diamond Sponsor: GTC Capital, Exness, FOREX

Platinum Sponsor: IEXS, NCE, Easy Trading Online,DLS Markets

Gold Sponsor: FXTM, Vatee, DBG Markets

MT4 Trading Zone

Title Sponsor: IEXS

Diamond Sponsor: GTC Capital, Exness, FOREX

Platinum Sponsor: OEXN, YaMarkets

Gold Sponsor: FXTM, Vatee, DBG Markets

VTo ensure the security of forex trading and assist investors in reducing potential risks, we uphold the responsibility of 'global trading broker regulation' to continually safeguard investors' funds. The Demo Trading World Cup is a premier global forex event designed for investors worldwide. Upholding principles of fairness, impartiality, and transparency, it provides participants with a platform to showcase their trading abilities. Simultaneously, it serves as a comprehensive event to assess the stability and security of brokers.

KOL Partners Forexir@forexir

