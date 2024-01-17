(MENAFN- GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia pipeline constitutes 12+ key companies continuously working towards developing 12+ Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.





“Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Insight, 2023 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market.





Some of the key takeaways from the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.



Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia companies working in the treatment market are Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., AyuVis Research, Airway Therapeutics, Inc, Meridigen Biotechnology, Medipost Co., Ltd., Oak Hill Bio Ltd., Mallinckrodt, The Emmes Company, LLC, Medipost Co Ltd., and others, are developing therapies for the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia treatment



Emerging Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- OHB-607, AVR-48, AT-100, UMC119-01, Pneumostem, OHB-607, INOmax, Furosemide Cohort 1, Inhaled Nitric Oxide, PNEUMOSTEM®, Curosurf, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market in the coming years.

In January 2024, Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA ("Chiesi Group") , a globally recognized biopharmaceuticals and healthcare organization with a focus on research, and Oak Hill Bio, a clinical-stage company specializing in neonatology and rare disease therapeutics, have officially entered into a License and Development Agreement. This collaboration aims to develop, produce, and bring to market OHB-607 , an investigational drug designed to address complications associated with extremely premature birth. OHB-607 comprises a recombinant form of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) combined with its binding protein, formulated to prevent bronchopulmonary dysplasia in preterm infants. IGF-1 plays a crucial role in fetal organ growth and development, with mothers being the primary source of this growth factor until approximately 30 weeks gestational age.





Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Overview

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) is a chronic lung disease that primarily affects premature infants, especially those born very early, usually before 28 weeks of gestation. This condition is a consequence of lung injury and inflammation, often resulting from the use of mechanical ventilation and oxygen therapy, which are common interventions in the care of premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome.





Emerging Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



OHB-607: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

AVR-48: AyuVis Research

AT-100: Airway Therapeutics, Inc

UMC119-01: Meridigen Biotechnology

Pneumostem: Medipost Co., Ltd.

OHB-607: Oak Hill Bio Ltd.

INOmax: Mallinckrodt

Furosemide Cohort 1: The Emmes Company, LLC

Inhaled Nitric Oxide: Mallinckrodt

PNEUMOSTEM®: Medipost Co Ltd. Curosurf: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.





Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Route of Administration

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as





Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous





Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Molecule Type

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine





Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Assessment by Product Type

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia By Stage and Product Type

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Assessment by Route of Administration

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia By Stage and Route of Administration

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Assessment by Molecule Type Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia by Stage and Molecule Type





DelveInsight's Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration





Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Analysis:

The Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia pipeline report provides insights into





The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.





Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Market Drivers

Increased Research and Development Activities, new and developed Robust Pipeline are some of the important factors that are fueling the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market.





Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Market Barriers

However, complications with available treatment options, no Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia approved therapy, lack of a reliable methods for identifying pediatric patients at risk and other factors are creating obstacles in the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market growth.





Scope of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Pipeline Drug Insight





Coverage: Global

Key Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Companies: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., AyuVis Research, Airway Therapeutics, Inc, Meridigen Biotechnology, Medipost Co., Ltd., Oak Hill Bio Ltd., Mallinckrodt, The Emmes Company, LLC, Medipost Co Ltd., and others

Key Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Therapies: OHB-607, AVR-48, AT-100, UMC119-01, Pneumostem, OHB-607, INOmax, Furosemide Cohort 1, Inhaled Nitric Oxide, PNEUMOSTEM®, Curosurf, and others

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Therapeutic Assessment: Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia current marketed and Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia emerging therapies Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Market Dynamics: Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market drivers and Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia market barriers







