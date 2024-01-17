MOU Signing Ceremony Between Ebitron Technology And BW.COM

(MENAFN- GetNews) 16 Jan, 2024 - eBitron Technology Group of Company has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with the internationally renowned exchange BW at VIVA Hotel today in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This marks the beginning of a series of strategic collaborations between the two companies. The token of eBitron, eBTT, will officially debut on the BW exchange on January 21st. Users can freely trade eBitron tokens on the exchange and enjoy special transaction fee discounts by using eBTT. Additionally, eBitron introduced the beta version of the DeWorld Metaverse project on the same day, eBitron is now officially venturing into the metaverse, aiming to provide a new experience by combining virtual worlds with real life. This initiative positions eBitron as a prominent player in the current RWA track of the blockchain field.

Since its establishment on November 9th 2023, eBitron has launched innovative cloud mining projects, attracting global cryptocurrency enthusiasts with a low-risk, daily stable income mining plan. The utility of eBTT as fuel for AGI mining machines in the context of increasing daily demand may contribute to its stable price rise. Factors include daily demand for eBTT as fuel for mining machines, a fixed burning mechanism for fuel fees reducing the total supply of eBTT. Integration with the DeWorld metaverse square for eBTT as a payment medium in commodity trading, and upcoming listing on BW exchange with associated fee discounts. Additionally, eBTT will serve as the application and consumption token for Gamefi blockchain games, enhancing its long-term value. eBitron's plan include listing on eight major global exchanges in the first quarter of the next year.

eBitron's goal for 2024 is to achieve a community of one million fans through airdrop initiatives and various mining plans. eBitron mission is to create more use cases for eBTT, increase adoption, and gain widespread consensus. The vision is for eBitron to become a unicorn in the blockchain industry, currently having established communities in over ten countries globally and planning expansion beyond Asia this year. The call is for partners who share consensus and belief in eBitron to unite and work together towards common goals, missions, and visions.

eBitron, Go Green, Go Global.

