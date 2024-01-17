Tango 7 Water Damage Expands Its Embrace To Katy, Texas, Strengthening Community Partnerships And Civic Engagement

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Tango 7 Water Damage is thrilled to announce its expansion into Katy, Texas, with the opening of its new office at 25120 Kingsland Blvd Suite 110, Katy, TX 77494. This marks a pivotal step in the company's commitment to deliver exceptional restoration services to communities in need.

In an impressive effort of community cooperation, Tango 7 Water Damage has partnered with Mayor William "Dusty" Thiele of Katy, Texas. Demonstrating its dedication to the local community's growth and welfare, the company has donated $2000 to help fund essential road repairs in Katy. This act of generosity was highlighted during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tango 7 Water Damage's new Katy office.

This expansion into Katy signifies a strategic effort to more effectively serve the area's residents and businesses during water-related crises. Tango 7 Water Damage remains dedicated to maintaining its high standards of quick, dependable, and professional restoration services, now extended to the Katy community.

The company warmly invites the community and all interested parties to join in celebrating this significant event. The grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for January 18, 2024 at the new office, offering a chance for locals, officials, and media representatives to gather and experience a true sense of cooperation and community commitment.

Media Contact

Company Name: Tango 7 Water Damage. Store: tango7_katy

Contact Person: Ray Sasser

Email: Send Email

Phone: (832) 384-8841

Address: 25120 Kingsland Blvd Suite 110

City: Katy

State: TX 77494

Country: United States

Website:

