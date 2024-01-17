Wife, Mother Of Five, And Public Speaker Authors Book On Conquering Challenges And Embracing A Life Of True Fulfillment

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Dr. Shawnise Carter Introduces an Insightful Guide to Conquering Life's Challenges

CHICAGO - Dr. Shawnise Carter, a seasoned healthcare professional with 19 years of experience, has recently released her highly anticipated book, "My Hero Story, God's Glory: How to Overcome Betrayal, Delay and Loss." This powerful memoir provides readers with not only a captivating personal narrative but also invaluable self-help affirmations that serve as a daily spiritual guide.



Aspiring professionals, entrepreneurs, and individuals seeking to make a meaningful impact in their own lives and the lives of others will find inspiration and guidance within the pages of Dr. Carter's book. Her expertise in healthcare, combined with her own life experiences, enables her to offer unique insights into overcoming challenges and embracing a life of true fulfillment.



"My Hero Story, God's Glory" is more than just a memoir. It is a transformative journey that empowers readers to conquer betrayal, delay, and loss, and emerge stronger and more resilient. Dr. Carter's writing style captivates readers, drawing them in with her relatable anecdotes and powerful storytelling.

In addition to her writing, Dr. Carter is a highly sought-after public speaker, addressing audiences on topics such as loneliness, determination and drive, self-discipline for focus, and pursuing purpose with passion. Her engaging and inspiring speaking engagements have touched the hearts and minds of many, leaving a lasting impact on all who attend.

Dr. Carter is available for speaking engagements, media interviews, and book signings, providing an opportunity for individuals to connect with her personally. For more information about Dr. Shawnise Carter and to purchase her book, "My Hero Story, God's Glory: How to Overcome Betrayal, Delay and Loss," please visit her website at .

About Dr. Shawnise Carter

Dr. Shawnise Carter is a wife, mother of five, accomplished healthcare professional, and public speaker. With over a decade of experience in senior management and entrepreneurship and nearly two decades of experience as a speech language pathologist; she brings a wealth of knowledge to her speaking engagements. Dr. Carter's mission is to inspire and empower individuals to overcome challenges and embrace a life of true fulfillment. Her book, "My Hero Story, God's Glory: How to Overcome Betrayal, Delay and Loss," is now available in paperback and as an e-book.

