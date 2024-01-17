ECSIPC Will Showcase Smart Retail And Industrial Computing Solutions At ISE Barcelona 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews) Including LIVA X3A and LIVA P500 H610 System Solutions; ADLN-I3 and H610H7-IM1 Industrial Motherboards for Smart Retail, Factory Automation & AOI

Taipei, Taiwan - January 16, 2024 - ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to announce its participation in ISE 2024 where it will showcase its latest smart retail solutions, IPC motherboards, and two new LIVA mini-PCs that are ready for applications including digital signage, smart vending machines, kiosks, factory automation equipment and AOI.







Visit ECSIPC at ISE Barcelona 2024 Tue, 30 Jan 2024 – Fri, 2 Feb 2024:

Venue: Fira Barcelona

Booth: 2S220, Hall 2

ECSIPC LIVA X3A With Android and 4 Displays for Rich Advertising & Content

Designed for digital signage and self-service kiosks in the smart retail industry, or in large vehicles fitted with display-board advertising, this unique mini-PC offers up to 4 display outputs that can showcase a variety of rich and vibrant content. The highly flexible solution can display 4 different screens, mirror all screens the same, split one image across 4 displays, or splits of 3-and-1 or 2-and-2, affording maximum flexibility to cover wide areas of retail spaces that can easily plan and push a multitude of content to inform and advertise in attractive, dynamic, high-resolution visuals, all from a single device. The LIVA X3A mini-PC is ready to go right out the box, along with ECSIPC's own content management software to streamline product deployment.

Powered by a highly efficient Rockchip octa-core featuring a 4x Arm Cortex-A76 and 4x Arm Cortex-A55 processors in this Arm-based CPU, the highly efficient, fanless design ensures a sustainable solution that accommodates many use-cases. In addition, 8GB of fast LPDDR5 and 64GB of internal storage is preinstalled, while dual GbE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 provide a variety of internet connectivity built-in, which can be further expanded with optional PoE and 4G LTE to meet specific deployment requirements.

ECSIPC LIVA P500 H610 Barebone System for Factory Automation and AOI

Featuring powerful Intel® 12/13th Generation Core Processors up to Core i9 (up to 65W TDP), this high performance mini-PC enables efficient and reliable factory automation, AOI and transportation management (for example: rail/tram).

The LIVA P500 supports large memory and storage capacity options, plus dual Ethernet networking and a 16X PCI-Express expansion slot for graphics cards or edge processing accelerators, such as visual processing or AI; ideally suited for GPUs such as the Nvidia Quadro T1000 8GB that offer an excellent balance of performance and power-efficiency.

Three M.2 slots (M, E and B key) are available for storage, Wi-Fi/BT and LTE/5G respectively, providing a highly capable platform for wide-ranging deployment requirements. Six USB ports, plus RS232/422/485 are available for equipment, and three display outputs are available, including both 12V/19V LVDS for excellent flexibility. Using the VESA mount built into the chassis can act as a convenient method of securely attaching the LIVA P500 H610 in an application scenario.

New IPC Motherboards for Smart Retail Solutions

ECSIPC will showcase two new IPC motherboards – the ADLN-I3 (Mini-ITX) and H610H7-IM1 (Micro-ATX) – which are ideal for smart retail applications such as vending machines, kiosks, transportation management, and HMI applications.

The ADLN-I3 features a highly efficient Intel® Alder Lake-N SoC in a fanless design, with support for up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, plus SATA or M.2 PCI-Express SSD. Four display output options, including DP, HDMI, d-sub and LVDS, and 8-channel HD audio it provides plenty of audio-visual options to meet many smart applications with rich content and interactive ability. It features two Gigabit Ethernet sockets, with the option for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity via M.2 socket, plus eight USB ports, LPT and 10 COM ports required for various IPC peripherals.

The H610H7-IM1 provides an LGA1700 socket for high performance Intel® 12/13th Generation processors (up to 65W TDP), up to 64GB of memory, four SATA ports, plus high-performance PCI-Express M.2 SSD port. PCI-Express slots for GPUs and expansion cards are available, plus a PCI slot for legacy applications. Three display outputs plus 8-channel HD audio, dual Ethernet (2 + 1G) connectivity, plus a total of 12x USB ports and 10x COM ports give it excellent expansion and customization opportunities to meet all potential application requirements.

About ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd (ECSIPC)

ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd, (ECSIPC) is a subsidiary of Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), established in 2022. Building on 30 years' experience as a leading manufacturer with professional design and manufacturing capability, ECSIPC continues the strong core values of "Innovation, Trustworthy, and Sustainability", which it aspires to deepen customer relationships through innovative competitiveness in value solutions for industrial applications, while committing to creating a sustainable future through higher commercial operating efficiency. ECS Industrial Computer combines a large global service network with the existing channel resources of ECS, while integrating operational resources synergistically.

For further detailed information, please visit company website at .

