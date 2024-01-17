VINNE Introduces Innovative Beauty Products For 2024: Korean Cushion Foundation, Plumping Lip Balm, And Hair Cushion Stick

(MENAFN- GetNews) South Korea - 16 December, 2024 - VINNE, a trailblazer in the beauty industry, is thrilled to unveil its beauty essentials for 2024, promising a seamless blend of makeup and skincare. The lineup includes the VINNE Korean Cushion Foundation , Vinne Plumping Lip Balm, and the Vinne All Cover Perfect Hair Cushion Stick, each designed to elevate your beauty standards.
VINNE Korean Cushion Foundation: A Celebration of Natural Beauty
VINNE introduces a groundbreaking Korean Cushion Foundation that transcends traditional makeup by offering profound skincare benefits. The VINNE Essence Radiance Cushion boasts a unique Reflect System and an impressive 67% Essence content, providing a radiant glow and flawless coverage. It ensures a natural, dewy radiance that lasts for 12 hours, while also reducing fine lines for healthy and vibrant skin. Available in #21 Light Beige and #23 Natural Beige, this foundation complements all skin tones, making it an ideal choice for those who value both beauty and skincare.
Vinne Plumping Lip Balm: A Leap Beyond Traditional Lip Care
Discover the secret to lusciously soft and volumized lips with Vinne Plumping Lip Balm . Enriched with French Cedema Genuine Borfirin, 7 Types of Vegetable Fermented Oil, Oligohyaluronic Acid, and 5 Essential Vitamins, this lip balm provides deep hydration and nourishment. The fragrance-free formula excludes 13 harmful ingredients, ensuring a pure and untainted beauty care experience. With four elegant shades – Chilling Red, Clear Pink, Intense Cherry, and Midnight Rose – Vinne Plumping Glow Lip Balm is the perfect fusion of skincare and makeup.
Hair Cushion Stick: The Ultimate Solution for Luxurious Hair Care
Introducing the Vinne All Cover Perfect Hair Cushion Stick, a revolutionary hair coverage tool that combines impeccable style with nourishing care. Crafted with an ultra-adhesive jelly texture, this vegan-certified stick offers natural and seamless coverage for bald spots and receding hairlines. Enriched with 11 nourishing ingredients, including Oligo-hyaluronic acid, it addresses hair concerns like loss and graying.
Transform your makeup routine with VINNE's innovative beauty products – a celebration of natural beauty and a commitment to skincare. Just as you've been with Vinne in 2023, continue your journey with Vinne in 2024.
