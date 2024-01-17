Copilot For Microsoft 365 Now Available On CSP From Proserveit

(MENAFN- GetNews)



New offering enables CSP partners to deliver value-added services for Microsoft 365 customers

As announced by Microsoft yesterday, Copilot for Microsoft 365 is now available to businesses of all sizes with no minimum number of licenses required. The general availability of Copilot for Microsoft 365 on the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program for Microsoft licenses allows businesses to now purchase any number of licenses for Copilot for Microsoft 365 through CSP partners like ProServeIT . Until yesterday, Copilot for Microsoft 365 was available only to enterprise customers who have an Enterprise Agreement for Microsoft licenses and who were willing to purchase 300 or more licenses.



"We are extremely excited with this announcement as any business can now purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 licenses and use its powerful artificial intelligence features to transform their business," said Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT.



Designed to be an AI-driven digital assistant in the flow of daily work, Copilot for Microsoft 365 simplifies tasks by offering intelligent suggestions and valuable insights, and by automating repetitive processes. With Copilot, users will be able to automatically generate content such as proposals or presentations by using relevant information available throughout a business's Microsoft environment which may include tools such as Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Dynamics 365, and PowerBI.

“Our approach is to make technology a business enabler. Technology is a means to an end and should evolve as businesses grow and evolve. Our mission is to guide our customers to understand technology's role within the broader context of their digital evolution,” says Eric.



Beyond robust user assistance, Copilot for Microsoft 365 equips businesses with comprehensive tools to manage their technology environment effectively. This includes a comprehensive overview of the Microsoft 365 tenant, encompassing license usage, service health, security alerts, and cost-saving opportunities. Additionally, actionable recommendations based on best practices and industry standards, predefined workflows for common tasks, and customizable and scheduled reports for monitoring and analyzing Microsoft 365 usage, activity, security, and cost.

"ProServeIT's mission is to help our customers unlock their digital future. We look forward to helping businesses in the United States and Canada unlock their digital future with Copilot for Microsoft 365,” adds Eric Sugar.

ProServeIT was one of 10 global Microsoft partners selected for the Copilot Pilot Program which is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and excellence. The company's unique approach is based on a commitment to providing customers with a prescriptive and seamless digital transformation journey.

About ProServe IT Corporation

Established in 2002, ProServeIT Corporation was one of the first Canadian Microsoft Partners to spearhead the adoption of Cloud computing. As a certified B Corp, modern IT specialist, and trusted technology advisor, ProServeIT continues to help organizations in various industries to unlock their digital future and turn technology into a true business enabler. ProServeIT is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices in Prince Edward Island (Canada), Illinois (United States), New Mexico (United States), Paris (France), and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam. ProServeIT is a people-first organization, and its employees aim to live out its three core values on a daily basis: People Matter. Be Like Gumby. Do It Right. Your success matters to us. Partner with ProServeIT and unlock your organization's digital future.

