Bed Bath & Beyond Relaunches Its Market-Leading Gift Registry

(MENAFN- GetNews) Platform will include new and improved benefits through partnership with MyRegistry

MIDVALE, Utah - January 16, 2024 - Bed Bath & Beyond, a Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON) brand, announced today that its iconic gift registry is back and better than ever before. Through a partnership with MyRegistry , the new registry experience redefines the way customers celebrate life's major milestones – from weddings to birthdays and graduation to college prep.

“Bed Bath & Beyond has long been a go-to destination for life's special moments, but the registry experience in general hasn't evolved much over the last 20 years,” said Dave Nielsen, President and Interim CEO of Beyond.” Our partnership with MyRegistry was designed to innovate and elevate the experience for gift-givers and registrants.”

The partnership with MyRegistry offers a digital-first, frictionless experience, including:

Social sharing – Seamless registry sharing on social media, planning sites, and email that makes the registry easy to share and access.

Live gift feed – Real-time display of gifts wanted vs. purchased, and product recommendations that can add popular items to registry in one click.

Real-time pricing integration – Shopping directly off the registry ensures the best pricing, discounts, and sales.

Built-in gift management – Added capability of sending and tracking thank you notes to keeps the registry owner organized.

Native registry checkout/fulfillment – All transactions and fulfillments live on our site, ensuring easy delivery and support in line with the standards our customers are used to.

Completion discount – A one-time 20 percent completion discount is provided for items not purchased off the registry.

Nancy Lee, President of MyRegistry, added: "Our collaboration with Bed Bath & Beyond is a perfect synergy. We're combining their leadership in home and lifestyle products with our expertise in registry technology to offer a uniquely personal and flexible registry experience. This partnership is all about empowering customers to celebrate their unique stories and life stages with a registry that's as adaptable and dynamic as they are."

Bed Bath & Beyond's gift registry is seamlessly integrated into the MyRegistry universal registry platform, with it's vast product catalogue of furniture and home furnishings available. Customers can create a Bed Bath and Beyond registry at bedbathandbeyond/registry or they can create a multi-retailer registry at MyRegistry and add products from Bed Bath & Beyond to a universal registry.

From small appliances to large furniture items and gifts for every room in the home, Bed Bath & Beyond's vast product catalogue of furniture and home furnishings is accessible as part of the new gift registry platform.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Midvale, Utah, is an ecommerce expert with a singular focus: connecting consumers with products they love. The Company owns the Bed Bath & Beyond brand and associated intellectual property. Bed Bath & Beyond is an online furniture and home furnishings retailer in the United States and Canada. The leading ecommerce website sells a broad range of quality, on-trend home products at competitive prices, including furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Beyond regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website.

Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Overstock and Overstock Government are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

About MyRegistry

MyRegistry is the largest universal Gift Registry and Gift List software provider that allows consumers to create one centralized registry or Gift List for any gifting moment, from milestone events like weddings and baby showers to birthdays, holidays and housewarming occasions. We make it easy for friends and family to get you the gifts you really want while saving retailers the hassle of dealing with returns with our easy to implement technology for both consumers and retailers. MyRegistry - All stores, One registry.®

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing and performance of the gift registry and partnerships. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2022, filed with the

SEC

on

February 24, 2023, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended

March 31, 2023, filed with the

SEC

on

May 2, 2023, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended

June 30, 2023, filed with the

SEC

on

July 31, 2023, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on October 31, 2023, and in our subsequent filings with the

SEC.

Contacts

Beyond, Inc. Investor Relations:

Lavesh Hemnani

...

Beyond, Inc. Media Relations:

Sarah Factor

...

MyRegistry Media Relations

Emily Cegielski

...

Media Contact

Company Name: MyRegistry

Contact Person: Emily Cegielski

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

