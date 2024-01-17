Webology Welcomes Amy Gable As The New VP Of Sales To Drive Growth And Expand The Client Base

(MENAFN- GetNews)





""We are thrilled to have Amy on board and are confident that her industry expertise and proven track record will help us achieve our growth objectives," said Blake Akers, CEO of Webology. "Her wealth of knowledge and experience in digital marketing and sales leadership is a valuable asset to our team, and we look forward to working with her.""Webology is excited to announce that Amy Gable has joined their executive team as the Vice President of Sales. With over 20 years of experience in digital marketing and sales leadership, Amy brings industry-recognized expertise to the company.

Amy's experience with large media groups and start-ups dating back to the dot-com boom has given her a proven track record of driving company growth, achieving phenomenal sales results, and building long-lasting client partnerships.

In her new role, Amy will be responsible for expanding Webology's sales operations and working collaboratively with other departments to achieve organizational goals. She is excited to join the vibrant and collaborative culture of Webology and looks forward to contributing to the company's growth and success.

"We have established higher revenue targets for Webology as we head into the new year. Our main focus is to continue delivering excellent services to our current clients while expanding our reach to companies in the Southeast and beyond. Our CEO is coordinating Webology's infrastructure growth with our sales growth to ensure seamless continuity. Our core areas of expertise are SEO, PPC, and social media,” explained Amy.

"Amy's observations on infrastructure growth are right!" says Blake Akers, Webology CEO. "In the past few years, we have developed processes around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and industry changes, allowing us to increase our content production while improving its quality. We have stayed ahead of innovation and delivered an incredible return on investment (ROI) for our clients, whose websites have stood the test of time as Google continues to roll out updates in response to rapidly evolving content writing processes that leverage AI. Webology stands ready to deliver similar outcomes for all our new clients in 2024 by continuing to innovate alongside developments in artificial intelligence."

Amy has extensive digital experience across multiple industries, focusing on essential industries for families, such as home services, retail, finance, and education. She is an alum of Colorado State University where she majored in Economics and now resides in Hoover, Alabama, with her husband and son. She serves on the Board for Kings Home Shelby County Auxiliary.

Webology is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in web design, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and other digital marketing services. The company has been helping businesses improve their online presence for over a decade and has a team of experienced professionals dedicated to delivering high-quality, results-driven solutions.

Webology has recently started to offer LinkedIn automation as a new service that allows sales professionals to save time prospecting for leads. This service is available for purchase and is vital to our sales strategy. Using our own LinkedIn automation tools, Webology reaches out to thousands of potential clients monthly, generating multiple inbound leads and interested parties for our agency services. Our clients have also achieved excellent results with LinkedIn automation, which complements our Search Engine Optimization services. It can provide an immediate return on investment compared to SEO, which may take weeks or months to generate organic leads through search traffic. Webology's strategic partner has been developing and perfecting this automation platform and related strategies for over five years, with a focus on delivering quality leads and conversions for our clients.

