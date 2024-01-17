Augmented Intelligence Market To Hit USD 80.37 Bn By 2030 Driven By Rising Demand For Data-Driven Insights And ML Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Augmented Intelligence Market Report

Empowering human potential, the major driving force behind the Augmented Intelligence Market is the synergy between human cognition and advanced algorithms.

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Based on SNS Insider's research, machine learning, a pivotal component of augmented intelligence, continues to evolve rapidly. The development of sophisticated algorithms and models contributes significantly to the expansion of Augmented Intelligence Market .The augmented intelligence market, as indicated by the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 14.60 billion in 2022. Projections anticipate a substantial growth, with an expected value of USD 80.37 billion by 2030, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.76% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.Get a Report Sample of Augmented Intelligence Market @Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:. Amazon Web Services. International Business Machines Corporation. Micron Technology. Microsoft Corporation. QlikTech International AB. Salesforce. Samsung. SAP SE. Sisense. TIBCO Software. OthersMarket Report ScopeAugmented Intelligence, a cutting-edge field at the intersection of artificial intelligence and human capabilities, is reshaping industries and enhancing decision-making processes. Unlike traditional artificial intelligence, which focuses on automation and replacing human tasks, augmented intelligence aims to amplify human intelligence by leveraging advanced technologies. It involves the collaboration between machines and humans, combining the strengths of both to achieve optimal results.Market AnalysisThe augmented intelligence market is poised for exponential growth, driven by several key factors that fuel its adoption across industries. The increasing volume of data generated in today's digital age is pushing organizations to seek advanced analytical tools provided by augmented intelligence, enabling them to derive meaningful insights. The seamless integration of NLP technologies enhances the interaction between humans and machines, enabling more natural and context-aware communication, further driving the demand for augmented intelligence solutions. Augmented intelligence is not confined to a specific sector but spans various industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing, fostering widespread adoption and growth.Market SegmentationIn the kaleidoscope of technological advancement, the concept of Augmented Intelligence (AI) emerges as a pivotal force, where the synergy between human intellect and artificial capabilities defines a transformative landscape. To navigate this intricate realm, market segmentation becomes the compass, unraveling the nuanced layers that distinguish and delineate the diverse components, technologies, organizational landscapes, and industry verticals within the expansive domain of Augmented Intelligence. Join us on a journey as we explore the stratified dimensions of this dynamic market, where segmentation unveils the blueprint for innovation, collaboration, and the boundless possibilities that lie at the intersection of human and machine intelligence.. On The Basis of Component:Solution: The backbone of augmented intelligence, solutions blend human expertise with algorithmic prowess, offering a transformative bridge between data and decision-making.Hardware: Engineered to power AI capabilities, hardware components form the tangible infrastructure supporting the augmentation of human intelligence.Software Platform: The digital scaffold, providing the framework for seamless integration and operation, fostering a synergy between human cognition and AI algorithms.On-Premise: Grounded in control, on-premise solutions empower organizations to host augmented intelligence systems within their physical infrastructure.Cloud: Soaring into the digital stratosphere, cloud-based augmented intelligence offers scalability and accessibility, liberating organizations from physical constraints.Services: From implementation to support, services encapsulate the human touch, ensuring the effective integration and sustained performance of augmented intelligence solutions.. On The Basis of Technology:Machine Learning: The quintessence of AI, machine learning algorithms evolve and adapt, driving the augmentation of human decision-making through pattern recognition and predictive analytics.Natural Language Processing: Transforming the linguistic realm, NLP enables machines to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like language, enriching communication and understanding.Computer Vision: Unleashing the visual realm, computer vision endows machines with the ability to perceive and interpret the world, revolutionizing industries from healthcare to manufacturing.Others: A frontier of continuous exploration, diverse technologies contribute to augmented intelligence, expanding its capabilities and applications.. On The Basis of Organization Size:Large Organization: Pioneers of innovation, large enterprises harness augmented intelligence on a grand scale, redefining industries and shaping the future of intelligent decision-making.Small & Medium Organizations: Nimbly adapting to change, small and medium-sized enterprises embrace augmented intelligence solutions tailored to their size and operational dynamics, fostering agility and efficiency.. On The Basis of Industry Vertical:IT & Telecom: At the forefront of digital evolution, IT and telecom sectors leverage augmented intelligence to optimize operations, enhance cybersecurity, and innovate customer experiences.Retail & E-Commerce: Redefining the shopping experience, augmented intelligence in retail crafts personalized journeys, streamlines logistics, and elevates customer engagement.BFSI: In the financial realm, augmented intelligence fortifies decision-making, risk management, and customer interactions, ushering in a new era of precision and efficiency.Healthcare: Revolutionizing patient care, augmented intelligence in healthcare improves diagnostics, personalizes treatment plans, and augments research capabilities.Manufacturing: The backbone of Industry 4.0, augmented intelligence transforms manufacturing, optimizing production processes, ensuring quality control, and driving innovation.Automotive: Powering the evolution of smart vehicles, augmented intelligence enhances safety, navigation, and autonomous capabilities in the automotive sector.Others: Beyond the confines of traditional sectors, augmented intelligence infiltrates various domains, fostering innovation and efficiency.In this tapestry of segmentation, the augmented intelligence market unfolds as a dynamic force shaping industries, fostering innovation, and propelling the collaborative journey of humans and machines towards a future defined by augmented possibilities.Impact of RecessionThe ongoing recession has presented a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities for the augmented intelligence market. On one hand, organizations are tightening their budgets, leading to delayed or scaled-down adoption of advanced technologies. On the other hand, the need for efficiency and cost-effectiveness is driving businesses to explore innovative solutions offered by augmented intelligence. Companies striving to optimize their operations in the face of economic uncertainties are turning to augmented intelligence for streamlining processes, reducing operational costs, and enhancing productivity.Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe geopolitical tensions resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war have ramifications for the augmented intelligence market, influencing its trajectory in unique ways. Political instability and economic uncertainties arising from the conflict may lead to a slowdown in global economic activities. This, in turn, could dampen the enthusiasm for large-scale technology investments, including augmented intelligence. In contrast, heightened geopolitical tensions may drive organizations to prioritize efficiency and strategic decision-making. Augmented intelligence, with its capability to provide real-time insights and assist in complex decision-making, could become a crucial asset during uncertain times.Key Regional DevelopmentThe North American region is expected to witness substantial growth in the augmented intelligence market, driven by a mature technological landscape, strong investment in research and development, and a high level of awareness among businesses regarding the benefits of augmented intelligence. Europe, with its emphasis on digital transformation and innovation, is poised to be a key player in the market. The region's diverse industries, from automotive to healthcare, are increasingly leveraging augmented intelligence to gain a competitive edge. Rapid economic growth, technological advancements, and a burgeoning start-up ecosystem position the Asia-Pacific region as a significant contributor to the market. Countries like China and India are witnessing increased adoption across industries.Key Takeaways from Augmented Intelligence Market Study. Within the augmented intelligence market, the machine learning segment is positioned to dominate, owing to its versatility and applicability across various domains. Machine learning algorithms, powered by vast datasets, enable the system to learn and adapt, providing valuable insights and enhancing decision-making processes.. The IT & Telecom sector is at the forefront of augmented intelligence adoption, leveraging the technology to optimize network management, enhance customer experiences, and streamline operations. The sector's data-intensive nature makes augmented intelligence a natural fit, driving its prominence in this dynamic market.Buy the Latest Version of this Report @Recent Developments Related to Augmented Intelligence Market. The digital whiteboard platform, Stormboard, has launched its latest groundbreaking feature, a Context-Aware Augmented Intelligence Co-Collaborator. This cutting-edge addition promises to revolutionize the way teams collaborate, fostering a more dynamic and intuitive workspace for brainstorming and idea generation.. Asensus Surgical has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA aimed at elevating the augmented intelligence capabilities of the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU). This partnership signifies a significant leap forward in the integration of AI and robotics in the field of surgery.Table of Contents- Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1. Drivers3.2. Restraints3.3. Opportunities3.4. Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1. COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8. Augmented Intelligence Market Segmentation, by Component8.1. Solution8.2. Hardware8.3. Software Platform8.4. On-Premise8.5. Cloud8.6. Services9. Augmented Intelligence Market Segmentation, by Technology9.1. Machine Learning9.2. Natural Language Processing9.3. Computer Vision9.4. Others10. Augmented Intelligence Market Segmentation, by Organization Size10.1. Large Organization10.2. Small & Medium Organization11. Augmented Intelligence Market Segmentation, by Industry Vertical11.1. IT & Telecom11.2. Retail & E-Commerce11.3. BFSI11.4. Healthcare11.5. Manufacturing11.6. Automotive11.7. Others12. Regional Analysis12.1. Introduction12.2. North America12.3. Europe12.4. Asia-Pacific12.5. The Middle East & Africa12.6. Latin America13. Company Profile14. Competitive Landscape15. USE Cases and Best Practices16. ConclusionAbout UsSNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

