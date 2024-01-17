(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bursary Program for European Aviation Academic Establishments within the European Union and EFTA is available by SOL

Sofema Online is delighted to announce a Bursary Program for European Aviation Universities & Aviation Academic Establishments within the European Union & EFTA

SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Online (SOL), , recognized for EASA-compliant online aviation training, announces an initiative designed to advance EASA-compliant aviation education in Europe. From 1 January 2024, SOL is providing a €5,000 Bursary to a selected European Aviation University or Higher Level Aviation Education Establishment that enters into a partnership with the organization.>> Annual €5,000 Bursary: Sofema Online's clients will enjoy EASA-compliant Online Training, accessible at . The curriculum, featuring over 330 Courses, Packages, and Diplomas, is designed to provide students with current, industry-relevant education.>> Honorary Membership to ARTSA: Sofema Online's partner institutions will receive membership in the Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association at , a hub for aviation training excellence.>> Exclusive Discounts: Sofema Online's partners will benefit from a 50% discount on all additional single courses and a 10% discount on comprehensive Packages & Diplomas.>> This initiative represents a commitment to enhancing the EASA regulatory knowledge across the European Union and to nurturing a new generation of aviation professionals with high standards of expertise.Partnership with Sofema Online:Institutions partnering with Sofema Online will align with the organization's efforts in advancing online regulatory training. Sofema Online will include this collaborative relationship in its marketing efforts, highlighting a shared goal of improving aviation education standards in Europe.Opportunity for European Aviation Universities and Educational Establishments:Sofema Online extends an invitation to eligible European Aviation Universities and Educational Establishments to consider this partnership opportunity. This collaboration aims to advance institutions into a new phase of aviation excellence.Additional information is available at . Interested institutions can email ... to request an application form and a copy of the contract.

