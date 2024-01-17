'Wando To The World 237' Actively Targets Overseas With Its Seaweed Products That Contain Wando's Good Taste And Aroma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seaweed Salad │Photo courtesy of Wando To The World 237

Seaweed Salad │Photo courtesy of Wando To The World 237

Cut Sea Mustard │Photo courtesy of Wando To The World 237

Dried Laver │Photo courtesy of Wando To The World 237

Roasted Laver │Photo courtesy of Wando To The World 237

Wando To The World 237 will actively pursue overseas markets with its seaweed products, like Roasted Laver, Dried Laver and Seaweed Salad.

WANDO, JEOLLANAMDO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wando To The World 237 , Co. Ltd. (CEO Kim Min-sook) has announced that it will actively pursue overseas markets based on visible results in exports with its seaweed products.Wando To The World 237, Co. Ltd. is a company established to distribute good products from the Wando region and has reached KRW 1 billion in sales in just three years. In 2023, the company launched its brand, '237MARKET', to bring the good taste and aroma of Wando to 237 countries around the world. Its signature products include Seaweed Salad, Dried Laver, Roasted Laver, and chopped seaweed.Starting with the launch of Seaweed Salad in the Jeollanamdo Brand Page on Amazon in 2020, the Roasted Laver gift set in Shopee and Rakuten in 2022, and launching its products on Taobao and Alibaba, Amazon Australia, and Shopee Malaysia in 2023, the company is working to secure new consumer segments. In November 2023, the company obtained NSF Beveg certification, the leading vegan accreditation in the global market, and is in talks to export to many countries, such as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, based on the response from countries that prefer a 'vegan' diet.Among its main products, Seaweed Salad is a healthy snack that combines six types of seaweed grown in Wando: seaweed, kelp, seaweed stem, Hancheon (Agar), Semogasari, and Buldeunggasari. A representative stated that Seaweed Salad is rich in dietary fiber, iron, and minerals, which help prevent adult diseases, and a component called alginic acid works to expel fine dust and heavy metals from the body.The clean, dried, chopped Seaweed from Wando is said to have a soft texture and is packaged at 20 grams per bag for easy consumption. One 20-gram bag makes 2-3 servings of seaweed soup and can be used in various dishes.In addition, "Dried Laver," which resembles twisted giblets, is known to be harvested in extremely small quantities for only 20 days a year between late October and mid-November. A Wando To The World 237 representative said, "We use only the freshest raw ingredients to create a premium 100% unsalted seaweed with a smooth, savory flavor and a rich, fresh ocean aroma."Roasted Laver is an unseasoned roast of Dried Laver, which retains its crunchy texture while adding a sweet and savory flavor. They come in packs of 6 sheets per bag, so you can easily take them out for each meal without spoiling or getting soggy.Wando To The World 237's total revenue is KRW 1.1 billion in 2020, KRW 1 billion in 2021, KRW 1.1 billion in 2022, and KRW 1.2 billion in 2023 (estimate). "We're seeing an increase in sales thanks to our regular customers and clients who continue to come back to us even when times are tough," said the representative."Since its first export in 2019 at the LA Korean Festival, Wando To The World 237 has introduced its seaweed products to nine countries: the United States, Australia, Paraguay, Singapore, the Philippines, Laos, Vietnam, Germany, and Taiwan. "7 Seaweed Medley," which was introduced to Jeollanamdo Brand Page on Amazon in 2020, is a steady-selling star product that was also selected as an Amazon Choice.” and“Export amount was USD 48,734 (USD 46,366 direct, USD 2,368 indirect) in 2020, USD 140,356 (USD 102,312 direct, USD 38,044 indirect) in 2021, USD 159,610 (USD 119,672 direct, USD 39,938 indirect) in 2022, and USD 129,128 (USD 76,241 direct, USD 52,887 indirect) in 2023. In December 2023, we participated in the Dubai Jeonnam Food Promotion Event and signed export agreements with buyers from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia," said the representative, stating their achievements.Not content to rest on its laurels, Wando To The World 237 announced that it will enter Europe, starting with exports to Germany in December 2023. The company also plans to target the Middle East consumer market. Products include Seaweed Salad, chopped seaweed, and massage Tteokguk, prepared for export as packaged products.

Davis Kim

Wando To The World 237

+82 2-856-3276

email us here