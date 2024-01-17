Tobi Semore, Consultant In Technology And Business Acquisition, Launches AI System For Painters And Home Service Businesses

(MENAFN- GetNews) Tobi Semore, a seasoned consultant in technology and business acquisition, has launched an innovative AI system tailored for painters and home service businesses. This state-of-the-art technology is set to transform the industry by replacing traditional front office administration. It encompasses a suite of services including efficient appointment setting, insightful data analytics, and comprehensive email management. Semore's AI system is a game-changer, guaranteeing to save a minimum of 100 hours per year for each business it serves.

In a unique move, TimeBack Technology will invest in the advertising of their clients for the first month, ensuring an increase in phone calls and appointment bookings. This investment, powered by AI, demonstrates Semore's commitment to the success of his clients.

With over five years of experience in B2C and B2B acquisition strategies, Semore has worked across various sectors, from retail chains to hedge funds, and with prominent musicians for viral marketing strategies. His recent focus has been on leveraging AI to benefit local businesses and home service providers. Semore's collaborations with organizations like Colorful Walls, the North Georgia Business Connection, and Rob Donohue, have been instrumental in integrating AI into the operational fabric of these sectors.

About Tobi Semore:

