Stephanie Cirami Receives Honorary Doctorate In Humanitarianism From The Global International Alliance

Stephanie Cirami, President & Founder of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Editor in Chief of TIP Magazine, Founder of TIP Radio, International Best-Selling Author of Top 50 Fearless Leaders Book Vol. 1 & vol. 2, was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism by the GIA.



The GIA is the Global of International Alliance.

It is an international school that recognizes individuals all around the globe who help make a positive impact on building better communities.

With close to 20 years of professional experience in the Media, Branding and Publishing industries, Ms. Cirami has certainly proven herself an expert in many fields. She is a talented, dynamic results-driven leader, who has been extremely successful with every position she has taken on. Originally, while studying to be a lawyer at St. John's University, she felt she could use her abilities in extraordinary ways. IAOTP became her vision and it has progressed into a labor of love over the course of it's 8-year existence.

Her impressive repertoire of prior roles have included but are not limited to Paralegal at the Queens District Attorney's Office for the night Intake division. Paralegal for the Queens DAs Gang Violence Unit, Executive Branding Representative for Cambridge Publishing, Editor and Chief of TIP Magazine, Founder of TIP Radio, International Best-Selling Author to Top 50 Fearless Leaders Vol. 1, Vol 2 and Top 25 Global Impact Leaders.

Ms. Cirami's areas of expertise include: Business Development, Marketing, Branding, Public Relations, Web Services, Social Media Mastery, Publishing, Tradeshows, Event Hosting/Management, Creative Marketing Strategies, Research, Fundraising, Business Networking, Advertising, Sales Management, Organizational Development, Public Speaking, Team Building and Coaching her staff.

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is one of the world's most prestigious networking organizations.

IAOTP members who are granted membership into this organization have proven to be the best of the best in their industry and have made a difference in their community. Cirami has led these special honorees and have brought them together to collaborate, share ideas, network, be recognized for their achievements while also paying it forward.

These professionals are chosen based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in their fields and community outreach.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Cirami has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership, commitment, and dedication to connecting professionals around the globe while giving back to her community.

IAOTP's mission has always been to bring peace and prosperity to the world by connecting and recognizing professionals in each industry, while also paying it forward.

In 2023 she was honored as Top Global Connector by the Michelle McLean Children's Trust, was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC and graced the front cover of CIO Times.

In 2022 she was given the Order for Merit and Friendship by the European Academy of Natural Sciences and American-European Academy of Sciences Business and Art.

In 2021 selected as Top 100 Successful Women in Business by the Global Trade Chamber. In 2020 selected as a White Blazer Award for Hope, Peace, Love, Unity and Change by Ladies of All Nations International. In 2018 she was selected as Angel of the Year by Central Park Medical Angels for her philanthropic efforts. Ms. Cirami annually donates to St. Jude's Children's Research, Hope for the Warriors, Smile Train, Child Rescue Coalition, Doctors without Borders, Thorn, NYLeap, LLS, and Evolve Pink. She is presently working on publishing her 4th book which is due out at first quarter of 2024.

Ms. Cirami will be hosting IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala being held at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville, TN

Looking back, Cirami attributes her success to her passion, perseverance, work ethic and mentors she has had along the way. She says she has been blessed and feels this is just the beginning.

When not working she enjoys boating, traveling, being a mom to her two beautiful children and spending time with her loving supportive husband Christopher who is also a driving force of the success of IAOTP as COO. Her work is never done and she wants to continue to help her members be recognized for their achievements and will enhance the lives of everyone she can through her leadership and business savviness.

