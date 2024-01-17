Bakery Premixes Market Worth $544 Million By 2028 | Key Players Are Puratos, ADM, Cargill Incorporated, Nestle, And DSM

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Bakery Premixes Market by Type (Complete Mix, Dough-Base Mix, Dough Concentrates), Application (Bread Products, Bakery Products), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028

According to a research report "Bakery Premixes Market by Type (Complete Mix, Dough-Base Mix, Dough Concentrates), Application (Bread Products, Bakery Products), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global bakery premixes industry, valued at USD 406 million in 2023, showcases a remarkable growth projection, anticipated to escalate to USD 544 million by 2028, indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) report of 2019, bread and bakery products play a crucial role in improving nutrition or obtaining food security. Bread, often referred to as a "staple food," is a primary source of dietary energy while bakery products are rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fiber, contributing to a well-balanced diet. Thus, premixes serve as a key ingredient, enabling the fortification of bread and other baked goods with vitamins and minerals, making them more nutritious. With the world's population expanding and an increasing desire for nutritious and easily accessible food, the bakery industry, fueled by advancements in premix technologies, is positioned for significant expansion. The active engagement with these emerging trends stands as a lucrative prospect for businesses, offering them an opportunity to contribute significantly to both public health and the enhancement of global food security.







Cakes, bakery product segment is poised for remarkable growth with the highest projected CAGR in the upcoming forecast period.

The cake segment within the bakery premixes market is in demand due to the increasing consumer preference for convenient baking solutions coupled with the rising trend of home baking. The convenience offered by bakery premixes in crafting delectable cakes has become a key driver, catering to seasoned bakers needs. Additionally, growing urbanization, busy lifestyles, and a surge in disposable income have led to an increase in the demand for ready-to-use baking solutions, further fueling the growth of the cake segment in the bakery premixes market. As consumers seek a balance between quality and convenience, manufacturers capitalize on this trend, introducing innovative and diverse cake premix offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences. For instance, South Bakels (South Africa), offers cake premixes that can be customized by adding other ingredients to suit customer's preferences. This anticipated growth underscores the significant market potential for cake premixes, making it a focal point for industry players to capitalize on the expanding bakery segment.

UK is poised to maintain its dominant position within the European bakery premixes market throughout the forecast period.

The driving factors behind the UK's sustained leadership are its commitment to product development and adaptation to changing consumer demands. The British bakery industry has shown a remarkable ability to innovate, introducing new flavors, healthier options, and convenient solutions that resonate with modern lifestyles. UK's global reputation for culinary expertise and adherence to stringent quality standards further boosts its standing in the European bakery premixes sector. British brands are synonymous with quality, and this reputation fosters trust among consumers and business partners contributing to the country's continued dominance.

In June 2023, Puratos (Belgium), a global leader in bakery premixes introduced a new brioche bakery mix, Easy Soft'r to the UK market to facilitate the production of high-quality brioche products, ensuring a soft, moist crumb and prolonged freshness. This created ample opportunity for growth in the UK market by adapting traditional recipes or formats to align with current consumer priorities.

Prominent industry players, including Puratos (Belgium), ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Nestle (Switzerland), DSM (Netherlands), and Oy Karl Fazer Ab. (Finland), wield substantial influence in the bakery premixes market. These entities boast robust manufacturing facilities and well-established distribution networks across pivotal regions such as North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific, ensuring a widespread presence and accessibility of their products.

