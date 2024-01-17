Catheter Precision Inc (NYSE American: VTAK) Announces Q4 And FY23 Results And Authorizes CEO To Make “Open Market” Purchases Of Company Shares

(MENAFN- GetNews) Catheter Precision Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), an innovative medical device firm focused on enhancing outcomes for individuals with cardiac arrhythmias, is gaining attention following recent developments. On January 11, 2023, the company revealed that its Chairman and CEO, David Jenkins, has been granted approval to acquire up to 500,000 shares of Catheter Precision through open market transactions. This announcement positions the company as one to closely monitor in the coming days.



The transactions are expected to occur across multiple trading days. Jenkins also commented on this development, emphasizing that his decision to invest more personally in the company reflects his confidence in Catheter Precision and its team. He highlighted the company's proactive efforts to enhance the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, specifically mentioning the positive reception of the LockeT product by physicians and hospitals in its initial stages after receiving registration from the United States Food and Drug Administration.



Simultaneously, Catheter Precision revealed its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the entire fiscal year of 2023. The company disclosed that it achieved revenues for the quarter and fiscal year ending on December 21, 2023, respectively. As of the period's conclusion, Catheter Precision reported a cash balance of $3.6 million, with total assets under its control amounting to $30.7 million.



Nevertheless, it's important to highlight that the provided figure is subject to potential adjustments. In addition, Catheter Precision reported a preliminary net loss of $2.5 million for the quarter and $72.4 million for the entire fiscal year. It was emphasized that the fiscal year's net losses incorporated a one-time write-off of $61 million associated with the impairment of goodwill.



On Friday, January 12, 2024, Catheter Precision Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) experienced a slight decrease in its closing, accompanied by lower-than-normal volume. The trading pattern revealed a hammer candlestick and exhibited several bullish indicators, such as trading in oversold territory. The Hammer, identified as a bullish reversal pattern, suggests a potential trend reversal, and can also signify bottoms or support levels. It is advisable to closely monitor this stock for the potential manifestation of these signals in the near future.





