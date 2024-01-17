Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Fuels Interest In Bitcoin-Related Stocks:BULT, WULF, BTBT, INBS

(MENAFN- GetNews) In the last year, Bitcoin (BTC) has surpassed various well-known asset classes, achieving a remarkable 105.35% gain as the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap. According to crypto experts, this surge is mainly attributed to anticipation surrounding the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's decision on spot Bitcoin ETFs. This article will explore companies poised to benefit from the Bitcoin rally.









Bullet Blockchain Inc. (OTC: BULT) stands as a trailblazer in the realms of SaaS and software development within the blockchain and Bitcoin ATM machine technology sectors. On January 9, 2024, the company disclosed the successful acquisition of a network comprising up to 40 Bitcoin ATMs located in South Florida. This achievement is deemed a significant milestone for Bullet Blockchain Inc., as the network is slated to play a pivotal role in the company's upcoming phase of deployment and branding.

This transaction forms a crucial component of the company's extensive expansion strategy, showcasing Bullet Blockchain's relentless commitment to being key innovators in the dynamic realm of digital currencies. With South Florida being a pivotal market in the digital asset industry and a significant element of the company's overarching growth strategy, this move reflects Bullet Blockchain's dedication to strategic development. Post-acquisition, the company has successfully broadened its presence to encompass two states.



TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) is the proprietor and operator of several vertically integrated Bitcoin mining facilities within the United States. These facilities, under TeraWulf Inc.'s management, are fueled by an impressive 91% of zero-carbon energy. In a significant development on January 12, 2024, the company revealed the appointment of two new directors to its board: Christopher Jarvis and Amanda Fabiano.



Jarvis brings over four decades of leadership experience in cybersecurity, with a strong background in both the public and private sectors. On the other hand, Fabiano is a recognized leader in the Bitcoin mining industry, boasting significant operational and strategic expertise. These appointments by the company come in the aftermath of Jason New's recent resignation from the board. Effective January 12, 2024, the addition of Jarvis and Fabiano expands TeraWulf's board to include 10 directors, with six of them being independent.



Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) runs a sustainable platform focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital assets. On January 10, the company revealed an expansion of the contract scope in its initial engagement with a customer for the Bit Digital AI business.



Under the terms of the newly established contract, the company is tasked with providing the client with computational power from an additional 512 GPUs for a duration of up to three years. The overall contract involves the provision of 2048 GPUs, translating to annualized revenues amounting to $50 million for Bit Digital. To meet the contract requirements, the company has initiated a purchase order for 64 servers manufactured by Super Micro Computer Inc.



Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS)

the medical technology firm announced a noteworthy achievement as its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Solution received accreditation from the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA). This accreditation holds significance for the company, considering its recognition both in the United States and internationally. Notably, the accreditation process adheres to stringent standards, meeting the criteria set by ISO.





