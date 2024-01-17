Bronix Digital Assets Is Redefining Personal Finance & Assets Management, Set To Launch Mobile App And Global Branches

(MENAFN- GetNews) The company has iterated its dedication to providing revolutionary and practical financial help to individuals and businesses in North America, Europe, and Asia

Bronix Digital Assets is pleased to announce that work is almost done on its new mobile application. The application will help users to build their financial success, manage investments, and trade crypto-assets. This move is in line with the company's vision to make financial opportunities accessible.

The mobile app promises to be a game changer as it will come equipped with features to amplify financial growth and bolster strategies for wealth creation and management in 2024. Bronix has partnered with Metamask, Chainlink, Uniswap, Curve, and other top brands to ensure a thoroughly comprehensive app that will cater to each user's needs no matter their social status, class, or geographical location.

Speaking on its collaborations, David Lumbert, the CEO of Bronix Digital Assets, had this to say,“By collaborating in close cooperation with industry giants, we can reduce financial, technological and market risks, as well as strengthen our reputation and brand. Bronix is growing into a globally recognizable platform where both young and large companies use our services. We want to continue, taking daily strides in reaching the unreached with actionable strategies for success.”

Among the company's agendas, providing financial inclusion on a global scale is a top priority. To this end, they are actively working toward establishing subsidiaries in Europe and Asia. These branches will network with its US headquarters to offer services at optimal levels. Bronix places immense value on its customers and people in these regions can trust the company to help them achieve their financial goals.

In more exciting news, Bronix will be launching its token and providing clients with access to the initial coin offering (ICO). The role is one of Bronix's initiatives to create favorable investment and trading options. It is geared toward offering its users and clients a chance to earn high and stable income. To stay in the know about Bronix's token updates, follow them on Telegram and X.

About Bronix Digital Assets

Bronix is a young company with a focus on private investment management as well as Forex trading of crypto-assets and securities. Over the course of time, the company has focused on creating adaptable and scalable solutions to automate its workflows and integrate them with artificial intelligence and analytics.

By using in-house solutions and integrating artificial intelligence, Bronix's algorithms eliminate potential risks and assist in searching for the most favorable conditions for purchasing or trading valuable assets.

