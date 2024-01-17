Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Forecasted To Reach $8,644 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Browse 304 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 276 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Fluids Market""Electric Vehicle Fluids Market by Product Type (Engine oil, Coolants, Transmission Fluids, and Greases), Vehicle Type (On-highway Vehicle, Off-highway vehicle), Propulsion Type (Hybrid EV, Battery EV), Fill Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The Electric Vehicle Fluids market is projected to reach USD 8,644 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.2% from USD 749 million in 2021. Demand is steadily shifting in favor of electric vehicles over ICE vehicles. Along with consumer demand, the automakers must meet ever-stringent carbon dioxide emission targets and fuel economy mandates imposed by governments. This, in turn, has opened opportunities for lubricant manufacturers as EVs need different lubricants. Hardware efficiency and durability in a growing number of applications are best enabled by specialized, custom fluids designed and formulated specifically for electric applications. Growth in electric vehicle production and sales drives the demand for electric vehicle fluids. Lack of proper infrastructure affects the customer's decision to purchase an electric vehicle due to the uncertainty of it not being able to perform equivalent to ICE vehicles, and this directly affects the electric vehicle fluids market.

Request Sample Pages:





The key players in the market are focusing on strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships & agreements, acquisitions, and expansions, to expand their businesses globally. The key players operating in the Electric Vehicle Fluids market are trying to increase their scope of services to address the increasing demand. Royal Dutch Shell plc., ExxonMobil Corporation, BP plc., FUCHS Petrolub SE, and Total Energies SE are the leading providers of Electric Vehicle Fluids, globally.

Players in the Electric Vehicle Fluids market are mainly concentrating on new product launches, acquisition, and collaboration to meet the growing demand for various end-use industries. New product launches help companies to strengthen their product portfolio and meet the specific demands of customers.

The growth of the EV Fluids market has been largely influenced by new product launches that were undertaken between 2016 and 2020. Companies such as Royal Dutch Shell plc., ExxonMobil Corporation have adopted new product launches to enhance their market position.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (also known as Shell) is an international energy company engaged in the principal aspects of the oil & gas industry and reports its business through different segments. Shell's reporting segments consist of integrated gas, upstream, oil products, chemicals, and corporate. It offers electric vehicle fluids through the oil products segment. The oil products segment comprises the refining and trading, and marketing classes of business. The marketing class of business includes the retail, lubricants, business-to-business (B2B), pipelines and biofuels businesses.

Its electric vehicle fluids are specially formulated with synthetic base oils and additive technology unique to Shell.

Inquiry Before Buying:







ExxonMobil Corporation is the world's largest publicly traded international oil & gas company. It produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. The company has introduced Mobil EV that delivers products and services to support electric vehicle mobility ambitions. It offers its products through four business segments namely upstream, downstream, chemical, and corporate & financing. It offers electric vehicle fluid through the downstream business segment. Most of its operations are in the US and Canada.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below:

Elastomeric Sealants Market

Fluoropolymer Films Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

