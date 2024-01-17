Poultry Feed Market 2024-2032 | Size, Share, Demand, Key Players Analysis And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group's report titled “Poultry Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“ , offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global poultry feed market forecast. The global market size reached US$ 210.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 289.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.
Poultry feed encompasses food that is specifically cultivated and produced to nourish chickens, ducks, geese, and other domesticated birds. It generally contains a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, fibers, antioxidants, enzymes, minerals, antibiotics, etc. Grains, such as wheat, barley, sorghum, etc., are also utilized in the production of poultry feed. The manufacturing process usually involves selecting and blending ingredients to create a highly nutritious diet that safeguards the well-being of poultry animals and aids in enhancing the quality of end products, including meat and eggs. It plays a vital role in promoting the health of domesticated animals by providing enriched nutrients, accelerating growth and weight, developing immunity, etc.
For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/poultry-feed-market/requestsample
Poultry Feed Market Trends and Drivers:
The poultry feed market is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of meat products, owing to the shifting consumer dietary preferences and the inflating need for affordable protein sources. Additionally, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies for promoting the use of high-quality animal feed is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the growing awareness among health-conscious individuals towards the several benefits associated with consuming poultry meat, such as improved immune system, healthier hair and skin, enhanced reproductive health, better cognitive function, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising demand for poultry products has encouraged farmers to include carefully selected ingredients in poultry feed, which is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of automatic feeders and drinkers that help in improving feeding efficiency, reducing waste, preventing pest infestations, etc., is projected to fuel the poultry feed market in the coming years.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Nature:
Breakup by Form:
Mashed Pellets Crumbles Others
Breakup by Additives:
Antibiotics Vitamins Antioxidants Amino Acid Feed Enzymes Feed Acidifiers Others
Breakup by
Animal Type:
Layers Broilers Turkey Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
AFGRI Animal Feeds Alltech Archer-Daniels-Midland Company BASF SE Cargill Inc. Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S De Heus Animal Nutrition ForFarmers N.V. Kent Nutrition Group (Kent Corporation) Koninklijke DSM N.V. Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc.)
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: --
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
MENAFN17012024004122016232ID1107732398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.