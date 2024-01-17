Industrial Motors Market Share, Size, Trends, Revenue, Analysis Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Industrial Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“ , offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global industrial motors market share. The global market size reached US$ 23.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2024-2032.

Industrial motors are specialized electromechanical devices designed to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy, serving as the driving force behind a wide array of industrial machinery and equipment. They come in various types, such as AC motors, DC motors, and synchronous motors, each tailored to specific applications, ensuring the seamless operation of conveyor belts, pumps, fans, and other essential machinery. These robust and efficient motors play a pivotal role in various sectors, including manufacturing, construction, and agriculture.

Industrial Motors Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in industrial operations represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. As companies are striving to reduce their carbon footprint and operational costs, there is a growing demand for high-efficiency industrial motors. These motors not only lower energy consumption but also contribute to achieving environmental targets, making them a preferrable choice for businesses looking to optimize their operations while demonstrating corporate responsibility. Moreover, the advent of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, industrial motors are equipped with sensors and data analytics capabilities that enable predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring. This transformative trend not only minimizes downtime but also maximizes productivity, making it a top priority for industries seeking to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type of Motor:



Alternating Current (AC) Motor

Direct Current (DC) Motor Others

Breakup by Voltage:



Low Voltage

Medium Voltage High Voltage

Breakup by End User:



Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Mining and Metals

Water and Wastewater Management

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Discrete Manufacturing Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



ABB Ltd.

Brook Crompton

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Menzel Elektromotoren GmbH

Nidec Corporation

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG Toshiba Corporation

