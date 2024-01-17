Frozen Bakery Products Market Share, Industry Growth Analysis, Revenue, Size, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Frozen Bakery Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“ , offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global frozen bakery products market share. The global market size reached US$ 31.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

Frozen bakery products refer to a wide range of baked goods that are partially or fully baked, then rapidly frozen to preserve their freshness, taste, and texture. These products are typically sold in a frozen state and can be stored for an extended period before consumption. Frozen bakery products include items such as bread, pastries, cakes, cookies, pies, croissants, muffins, and other baked goods.

The freezing process helps to retain the quality and flavor of the bakery products by slowing down the growth of bacteria and preventing spoilage. It also allows for convenient storage and longer shelf life, making it easier for consumers to enjoy freshly baked goods at their convenience.

Frozen bakery products offer several advantages to both consumers and businesses. For consumers, these products provide convenience as they can be easily stored and prepared whenever needed. They eliminate the need for extensive baking preparations and allow for a variety of choices without the need for extensive baking skills or equipment.

Frozen Bakery Products Market Trends and Drivers:

The frozen bakery products market is influenced by several industry trends and drivers that shape its growth and dynamics. One significant trend is the increasing demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food options. Busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences have led to a rise in the consumption of frozen bakery products as they offer convenience, easy preparation, and a wide variety of choices.

Health and wellness concerns are also driving the market. Consumers are seeking healthier alternatives in their food choices, even when it comes to baked goods. As a result, there is a growing demand for frozen bakery products that are made from wholesome ingredients, have reduced sugar or fat content, and cater to specific dietary needs, such as gluten-free or vegan options.

The expanding retail sector, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, is a key driver for the frozen bakery products market. These outlets provide a convenient and accessible platform for consumers to purchase frozen bakery products. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce platforms has further expanded the distribution channels for frozen bakery products, making them readily available to a larger consumer base.

Product innovation and new product launches contribute to the market growth. Manufacturers are continuously introducing new flavors, formats, and packaging options to cater to changing consumer preferences and enhance the overall sensory experience. They are also investing in research and development to improve the quality, taste, and nutritional profile of frozen bakery products.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Bread and Rolls

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Artisan Baker

Retail

Catering Online Channel

Breakup by End User:



Retail

Food Service Industry Food Processing Industry

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Aryzta AG

Associated British Foods plc

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dawn Food Products Inc.

Europastry S.A.

Flowers Foods

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

Lantmännen

TreeHouse Foods Inc. Vandemoortele

