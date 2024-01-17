Japan Activewear Market Size, Trends And Industry Outlook Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the Japan activewear market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% during 2024-2032 .

The report has segmented the market by product type (top activewear, bottom activewear, innerwear, swimwear, outerwear), material type (nylon, polyester, cotton, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex), pricing (economy, premium), age group (1 – 15 years, 16 – 30 years, 31 – 44 years, 45 – 64 years, more than 65 years), distribution channel (online stores, offline stores), end user (men, women, kids), and region.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Japan Activewear Industry:

Consumer Health Consciousness:

In Japan, there's a growing trend towards health and wellness, significantly impacting the activewear market. This shift is driven by a rising awareness of the importance of physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle among Japanese consumers. The government's initiatives to promote sports and outdoor activities, especially in preparation for events like the Olympics, have further amplified this trend. Additionally, the aging yet increasingly active senior population is contributing to the demand for comfortable, functional activewear. This surge in health consciousness is leading to a preference for high-quality, durable activewear, suitable for various physical activities.

Fashion and Technology Integration:

The integration of fashion and technology in activewear is a key driver of growth in Japan's market. Consumers in Japan, known for their keen interest in fashion and technology, are increasingly seeking activewear that combines style with functionality. This includes smart clothing with integrated technologies for tracking fitness and health metrics. Brands that offer innovative designs, incorporating the latest fabric technologies for improved comfort, breathability, and moisture-wicking properties, are gaining popularity. The blend of fashion-forward designs with technologically advanced materials caters to both the fitness-conscious and style-oriented consumers, boosting the market growth.

E-Commerce and Brand Expansion:

The expansion of e-commerce platforms has significantly influenced the growth of Japan's activewear market. With the increasing internet penetration and the convenience of online shopping, more consumers are turning to online platforms for their activewear purchases. This trend is supported by the vast range of products available online, competitive pricing, and the ease of home delivery. Furthermore, international and local brands are expanding their presence in the Japanese market, offering a wide array of choices to consumers. These brands often collaborate with athletes and celebrities to enhance their appeal, thereby driving consumer interest and market growth.

Japan Activewear Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Top Activewear

Bottom Activewear

Innerwear

Swimwear Outerwear

By product type, the market is segmented into top activewear, bottom activewear, innerwear, swimwear, and outerwear.

Breakup by Material Type:



Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Neoprene

Polypropylene Spandex

By material type, the market is categorized into nylon, polyester, cotton, neoprene, polypropylene, and spandex.

Breakup by Pricing:



Economy Premium

By pricing, the market is segmented into economy and premium.

Breakup by Age Group:



1 – 15 Years

16 – 30 Years

31 – 44 Years

45 – 64 Years More than 65 Years

By age group, the market is bifurcated into 1 – 15 years, 16 – 30 years, 31 – 44 years, 45 – 64 years, and more than 65 years.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Online Stores Offline Stores

By distribution channel, the market is classified into online stores and offline stores.

Breakup by End User:



Men

Women Kids

By end user, the market is categorized into men, women, and kids.

Breakup by Regional Insights:



Kanto Region

Kansai/Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region Shikoku Region

Region wise, the market is divided into Kanto Region, Kansai/Kinki Region, Central/ Chubu Region, Kyushu-Okinawa Region, Tohoku Region, Chugoku Region, Hokkaido Region, and Shikoku Region.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Japan activewear market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Japan Activewear Market Trends:

The growing health and fitness consciousness among the Japanese population, fueled by increasing awareness about the benefits of physical exercise and a healthy lifestyle. This shift has led to a higher demand for comfortable, functional activewear suitable for various activities. Moreover, the influence of fashion trends and the merging of casual and sports clothing (athleisure) have made activewear more popular as everyday wear in Japan. In addition to this, technological advancements in fabric and material science have enabled the production of high-quality activewear that is not only comfortable and durable but also incorporates features like moisture-wicking and climate control, further attracting consumers.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

