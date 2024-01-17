Germany intends to double protection assistance for Ukraine this year

(MENAFN) In a notable development, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has revealed that Germany is set to allocate over EUR7 billion (USD7.6 billion) in military aid to Ukraine this year, doubling the initially reported figure of EUR4 billion. The announcement, made during a joint press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden in Berlin, underscores Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of ongoing geopolitical challenges.



Chancellor Scholz emphasized the importance of solidarity within the European Union, calling on member states to enhance their efforts in aiding Ukraine. Expressing disappointment with some European Union nations for their perceived lack of generosity, Scholz urged collective support for Ukraine's defense needs.



During a recent phone call with United States President Joe Biden, Chancellor Scholz reiterated Germany's commitment, stating, "Germany will support Ukraine with more than EUR7 billion worth of military goods in 2024," as quoted by the chancellery. This affirmation signals Germany's dedication to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities amid heightened tensions in the region.



Late last year, reports from Bild suggested that Germany had initially budgeted EUR4 billion for defense aid to Ukraine in 2024. However, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius advocated for a larger contribution, leading to the decision to double the figure to EUR8 billion. This move was driven by the recognition that the original budget might not suffice to address the evolving security challenges faced by Ukraine.



According to data from the Kiel Institute for World Economy (IfW), Germany has been a substantial contributor to Ukraine, providing nearly USD23 billion in aid between February 2022 and November 2023. This significant financial support positions Germany as the second-largest contributor after the United States.



This article delves into the details of Germany's increased military aid commitment, exploring the motivations behind the decision and its broader implications for the ongoing geopolitical landscape. It sheds light on the evolving dynamics of international support for Ukraine and the collaborative efforts within the European Union to address the security concerns of a nation facing complex geopolitical challenges.





MENAFN17012024000045015687ID1107732391