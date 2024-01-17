China warns Philippines to not to ‘play with fire’

(MENAFN) Tensions have flared between China and the Philippines after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning issued a stern rebuke to Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The diplomatic row stems from Marcos's congratulatory message to Taiwan's newly elected leader, Lai Ching-te, which China claims "gravely violates the One-China principle."



In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Marcos expressed anticipation for "close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples" following Lai's election. However, these remarks did not sit well with Beijing, prompting a swift response from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.



During a news conference, Mao Ning asserted that Marcos's comments contradict Manila's diplomatic commitments to Beijing and amount to interference in China's internal affairs. She emphasized China's strong opposition to Marcos's statements and revealed that the Philippines Ambassador to China, Jaime FlorCruz, was summoned to receive a formal complaint.



"We would like to make it clear to the Philippines that it should refrain from playing with fire on the Taiwan question," warned Mao, cautioning Marcos to "develop a proper understanding of the ins and outs of the Taiwan question and come to a right conclusion."



The Taiwan question has long been a sensitive and complex issue, rooted in historical conflicts. Chinese nationalist forces retreated to Taiwan during the civil war of the 1940s, and while the island has maintained de facto autonomy with United States assistance, most nations worldwide have shifted diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.



The escalating tension highlights the intricacies of diplomatic relations in the region, as geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve. The article explores the implications of President Marcos Jr.'s comments on Taiwan, delving into the historical context and the broader implications for Sino-Philippine relations. As both nations navigate the delicate balance of regional diplomacy, the incident underscores the challenges posed by conflicting geopolitical interests in the Asia-Pacific region.



