Shell puts on hold Red Sea cargos

(MENAFN) In a move reflecting heightened security concerns, British oil giant Shell has reportedly decided to indefinitely halt transit through the crucial Red Sea shipping route. The decision comes in the aftermath of recent United States and United Kingdom airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Shell took this precautionary step due to fears that potential rebel attacks could lead to a significant oil spill in the region, posing both environmental and safety risks to ship crews.



Citing sources familiar with the matter, the WSJ highlighted that the decision to suspend all Red Sea crossings was prompted by the perceived threat of successful rebel attacks, particularly after a tanker chartered by Shell to transport Indian jet fuel was reportedly targeted by a drone in December. The same vessel faced harassment by Houthi boats, according to shipping officials. These incidents have contributed to Shell's apprehensions about the safety and security of its shipping operations in the Red Sea.



Shell's decision to pause Red Sea shipments aligns with a broader trend among global shippers and energy companies. Last month, BP announced a temporary halt to all shipments through the Red Sea, and LNG exporter QatarEnergy followed suit last week. These companies have opted for longer and more expensive routes around the Cape of Good Hope in Southern Africa as an alternative, redirecting their vessels to avoid the security risks associated with the Red Sea.



The security situation in the region has escalated as Houthi rebels, claiming solidarity with Palestinians, have targeted vessels believed to be linked to Israel. The recent United States and United Kingdom airstrikes in Yemen have further intensified tensions, leading the militant group to declare American and British interests as "legitimate targets," warning of consequences for anyone attempting to impede their actions.



This article delves into the specifics of Shell's decision to suspend Red Sea shipments, exploring the underlying security concerns and the broader impact on global shipping routes. As geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to influence maritime operations, the article provides insights into the evolving dynamics of energy transport and the strategic decisions made by major players in response to growing regional uncertainties.





