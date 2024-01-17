Fist ever trillionaire will emerge in 2034

(MENAFN) A new report by the charity Oxfam has raised alarm bells about the escalating wealth disparities worldwide, revealing that the fortunes of the five wealthiest individuals on the planet have more than doubled since 2020. Released on Monday, the report underscores the stark reality that while the combined wealth of figures like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reached $869 billion in November 2023, nearly five billion people globally have seen their financial situations worsen during the same period.



Oxfam's findings indicate that if existing trends persist, the world could witness its "first trillionaire" within the next decade. In a striking revelation, the report highlights that poverty is unlikely to be eradicated for another 229 years, underscoring the urgency of addressing the growing wealth gap.



The report focuses on the substantial increase in the fortunes of the world's wealthiest individuals, with figures like Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Warren Buffett collectively amassing wealth at a rate of about USD14 million per hour. The rapid accumulation of wealth by this elite group serves as a stark contrast to the economic hardships faced by billions of people globally, exacerbated by factors such as the pandemic, inflation, and conflict.



Oxfam's research also sheds light on the corporate landscape, revealing that seven out of ten of the world's largest corporations have a billionaire as CEO or principal shareholder. These corporations boast a combined worth of USD10.2 trillion, surpassing the combined GDPs of all countries in Africa and Latin America. The report emphasizes the direct link between corporate practices and the widening wealth gap, with the billionaire class prioritizing their wealth accumulation over the well-being of the broader population.



Oxfam International's interim Executive Director, Amitabh Behar, expressed concern about the unfolding "decade of division," where billions of people bear the economic repercussions of various crises while billionaires' fortunes continue to flourish. Behar emphasized that this growing inequality is not accidental, as the billionaire class ensures that corporations channel more wealth toward them, often at the expense of the majority.



As the world grapples with the consequences of economic imbalances, the Oxfam report serves as a poignant call to action, urging global leaders and institutions to address systemic issues contributing to wealth disparities and to work towards fostering a more equitable future for all.



