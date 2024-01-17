Russia`s high-rank MP backs re-nationalizing heating infrastructure

(MENAFN) In a significant policy proposal, Vyacheslav Volodin, the State Duma Speaker of Russia, has expressed support for the re-nationalization of heating networks and power generation as a solution to the challenges plaguing the country's public utilities sector. This statement comes against the backdrop of recent severe power disruptions experienced in several Russian regions due to record-breaking cold temperatures during the holiday season.



Volodin, quoted by the Duma press service, emphasized that the issues affecting the public utilities sector could be effectively addressed by transferring heating networks and power generation to state ownership. He suggested the creation of a working group to tackle the problems in the sector, underlining the need for comprehensive measures to ensure the reliability and efficiency of Russia's heating infrastructure.



"Let us take this issue under control because we must admit that generating capacities of thermal power plants and state district power plants are not always at the proper level," stated Volodin. He further pointed out that those who privatized capacities in the 1990s are reaping profits without prioritizing the necessary modernization of generating capacities, a trend that he believes needs to be rectified.



The proposal aligns with the broader context of ongoing discussions about the privatization and modernization of Russia's public utilities sector. Volodin's call for re-nationalization reflects concerns about the performance and upkeep of heating networks and power generation facilities, particularly during extreme weather conditions.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently announced that the government is committed to continuing the modernization of the public utilities sector. This indicates a broader initiative to address the challenges faced by Russia's infrastructure, with a focus on ensuring the reliability and resilience of essential services for the population.



As debates unfold around the future trajectory of Russia's public utilities sector, Volodin's proposal introduces a significant policy direction that may shape the country's approach to infrastructure management and public service delivery. The potential creation of a working group suggests a proactive stance in addressing the identified issues, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing discussions about the nation's utility sector.





