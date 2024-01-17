(MENAFN) The Kremlin, through presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, has refrained from commenting on the compliance of Chinese banks with United States sanctions, stating that it falls outside the Kremlin's jurisdiction. This follows a recent Bloomberg report alleging that Chinese state-owned banks are imposing stricter restrictions on servicing Russian clients due to concerns about potential secondary sanctions from the United States.



Peskov emphasized that financial transactions and compliance matters involving Chinese banks and United States sanctions are beyond the purview of the Kremlin. He declined to delve into the sensitive topic but highlighted that various departments and companies engaged in foreign economic activity handle such issues independently. Speaking to Kommersant FM radio station, Peskov underlined the importance of China as a strategic partner and affirmed the Kremlin's commitment to developing strong relations with the country.



The Bloomberg report, released on Monday, claimed that at least two Chinese state-owned banks were intensifying controls on servicing Russian clients in response to Washington's approval of secondary sanctions targeting financial institutions involved with Russia's military-industrial complex. The move comes in the wake of United States President Joe Biden signing an executive order authorizing secondary sanctions against foreign banks found facilitating deals related to Russia's defense sector or goods destined for military use.



While Peskov did not delve into the specifics of the Bloomberg report, he highlighted the robust economic cooperation between Russia and China, citing the higher-than-expected volume of bilateral trade, which reached USD240 billion last year and continues to grow. The Kremlin's emphasis on the strength of the economic partnership underscores its commitment to fostering positive relations with China despite external challenges.



As geopolitical dynamics unfold and sanctions play a role in shaping international relations, the article explores the complexities of the situation involving Chinese banks, United States sanctions, and Russia's strategic partnerships. The Kremlin's measured response underscores the intricate diplomatic considerations at play and the broader implications for global economic alliances in the face of evolving geopolitical tensions.





