AI on its way to increase international inequality

(MENAFN) In the latest Chief Economists Outlook released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday, leading economists expressed varying levels of optimism about the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly highlighting disparities between high-income countries and developing economies. The survey unveiled concerns among economists that the proliferation of AI could exacerbate global inequality, with expectations of uneven impacts across different income groups.



As the global economy contends with challenges arising from tight financial conditions and geopolitical tensions, economists anticipate the acceleration of geo-economic fragmentation, influenced by the rapid advancements in generative AI. The survey sheds light on the contrasting perspectives of economists regarding the potential advantages of AI in wealthier nations compared to the challenges it may pose in developing economies.



The majority of surveyed economists foresee significant productivity gains from AI in wealthier countries over the next five years, anticipating improvements in production efficiency and innovation. However, views become more nuanced when considering the impact on standards of living, revealing a complex and multifaceted relationship between AI and economic outcomes.



A notable finding of the survey is the divergence in expectations regarding the impact of generative AI on productivity across income groups. While 79 percent of respondents anticipate increased efficiency in high-income economies, only 38 percent express similar expectations for low-income economies. The disparities underscore concerns that AI deployment may not uniformly benefit all segments of the global population, potentially widening existing economic gaps.



The survey also explores economists' perspectives on the likelihood of generative AI contributing to a decline in trust across both high-income and low-income economies. The results indicate a divided viewpoint, reflecting the intricate nature of societal responses to AI advancements.



Despite varying opinions, the survey highlights a consensus among economists that AI is expected to have a sustained and far-reaching impact on the global economy. Even in the most optimistic scenario outlined in the WEF survey, widespread AI deployment could potentially contribute to a substantial 30 percent increase in global output by the end of the century.



As the world grapples with the transformative implications of AI, the survey outcomes underscore the need for a nuanced understanding of its potential consequences. The article delves into the intricacies of economists' perspectives, shedding light on the complex interplay between AI, economic dynamics, and global inequality, ultimately contributing to ongoing discussions on responsible AI deployment and its broader societal implications.





MENAFN17012024000045015687ID1107732385