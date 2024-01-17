Kennametal To Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast On Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT ) will host its second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call on Wednesday, February 7. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website before market on February 7.
Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:
|
When :
|
Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 9:30 am ET
|
|
|
Hosts :
|
Christopher Rossi, President and CEO
|
|
Patrick Watson, Vice President and CFO
|
|
|
Webcast :
|
The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on Kennametal's
investor relations website at - click "Event"
(located in the blue Quarterly Earnings block)
About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader,
Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace
and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to
Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700
employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal
generated
$2.1 billion
in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at
. Follow @Kennametal: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
