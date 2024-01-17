Global Market Analysis Of B2B Payments, 2023-2028: Industry Verticals And Key Trends Reshaping The Landscape

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B2B Payments Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global B2B Payments Market was valued at USD 130.34 trillion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a

CAGR of 9.45% through 2028.

Several key trends have been shaping the landscape of global B2B payments in recent years. One of the most notable is the shift towards digitalization. Traditional paper-based methods are being phased out in favor of electronic payment solutions. This transition not only improves efficiency but also reduces the risk of errors and

fraud.

Another significant development is the emergence of

fintech companies and innovative payment platforms that offer streamlined and cost-effective B2B payment solutions. These platforms often leverage technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence to enhance security and transparency while speeding up transaction times.

Regulatory changes and compliance requirements are also influencing global B2B payments, as governments and international bodies seek to combat money laundering and ensure fair trade practices.

In conclusion, global B2B payments are undergoing a transformation driven by digitalization, innovation, and evolving regulations. These changes promise to make cross-border business transactions more efficient, secure, and accessible for companies worldwide.

Key Market Drivers



Digitalization

Regulatory Reforms

Fintech Innovation Globalization

Key Market Challenges



Currency Conversion and Exchange Rate Volatility

Regulatory Compliance and Cross-Border Complexity

Payment Security and Fraud Prevention Complexity of Cross-Border Payments and Settlements

Key Market Trends



Digitalization and Automation

Fintech Disruption

Cross-Border Expansion Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Integration

Segmental Insights

Payment Type Insights

Domestic payments represent the fastest-growing segment within the global B2B payments landscape. This surge is driven by the increasing preference for swift, cost-effective, and efficient payment solutions within a country's borders. Businesses are embracing digitalization, leveraging technologies like real-time payment systems,

ACH transfers, and mobile wallets to streamline domestic transactions. The advantages of reduced processing times, lower transaction costs, and enhanced cash flow management are making domestic payments the go-to choice for businesses looking to optimize their financial operations. As this trend continues, domestic payments are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of B2B financial transactions.

Payment Method Insights

Bank transfers have emerged as the fastest-growing segment in the global B2B payments landscape. This trend is fueled by the growing preference for secure and efficient cross-border transactions. With the rapid advancement of digital banking and financial technology, businesses are increasingly relying on bank transfers for their B2B transactions. Bank transfers offer advantages like speed, reliability, and global accessibility, making them a preferred choice for businesses seeking to simplify international payments. As a result, bank transfers are set to play a pivotal role in the evolution of B2B payments, facilitating smoother cross-border trade and financial operations for companies around the world.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the dominating force in the global B2B payments landscape. This dynamic region boasts rapid economic growth, a burgeoning digital ecosystem, and a vibrant trade environment, making it a hub for cross-border commerce. Countries like China, India, and Singapore have embraced digital payment technologies and

fintech innovation, driving the adoption of efficient B2B payment solutions. With a diverse set of industries, from manufacturing to technology, Asia Pacific has positioned itself at the forefront of global B2B transactions. As this trend continues, the region is expected to play a central role in shaping the future of international business payments.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:



Payoneer Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

JPMorgan & Chase

Square, Inc.

Stripe

Mastercard

American Express

Paystand Inc.

Visa Inc. PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global B2B Payments Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

B2B Payments Market, By Payment Type:



Domestic Payments Cross-border Payments

B2B Payments Market, By Enterprise Size:



Large Enterprises

Medium-sized Enterprises Small-sized Enterprises

B2B Payments Market, By Payment Method:



Bank Transfer

Cards Others

B2B Payments Market, By Industry Vertical:



Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Metals and Mining

Energy and Utilities Others

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: g

SOURCE Research and Markets