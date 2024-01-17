Rising Medical Solutions Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year (R2) Certification Demonstrating The Highest Level Of Information Protection Assurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Medical Solutions (Rising), a national managed care firm, announced today that its VISIONTM

enterprise platform, along with its cloud-based data center solution, have earned HITRUST certification for information security.



Rising's proprietary VISIONTM

healthcare management platform streamlines claims administration and provides a fully integrated, multi-product, multi-line, medical management portal for its payer customers. The HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Rising's VISIONTM software, and its underlying data center security controls, meet demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements to manage risk. This achievement places Rising in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this distinction.

"Protecting our customers' confidential information has always been a top Rising priority," said Dan Trahan, Rising's Chief Information Officer. "Achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification assures our clients that we are using the highest standards to safeguard their sensitive data from ongoing cybersecurity threats facing the healthcare and insurance industries."

Assessed on nearly 600 HITRUST requirements, the multi-year certification process includes federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporates a risk-based approach.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Rising Medical Solutions is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

About Rising Medical Solutions | We Make Lives Better.

Rising Medical Solutions ( ) is a national managed care firm that provides medical cost containment and medical care management services to the workers' compensation, auto, liability, and group health markets. Rising's mission is to "make lives better," by taking the pain out of the healthcare experience for those providing, receiving, and paying for medical care.

Rising Medical Solutions Media Contact:

Rachel Fikes, Chief Experience Officer

Rising Medical Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Rising Medical Solutions LLC