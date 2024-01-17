Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 17 January 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 19 January 2024

Effective from 19 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 19 January 2024 to 19 April 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030509559, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 19 January 2024: 5.4250% pa

