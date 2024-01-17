Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 17 January 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 19 January 2024
Effective from 19 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 19 January 2024 to 19 April 2024:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030509559, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 19 January 2024: 5.4250% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
Attachment
Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20240117
MENAFN17012024004107003653ID1107732375
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.