Sugar Alcohol Market To Hit US$ 1,849.6 Million By 2033 | Updated Insights Report By Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the growing demand for sugar alcohols as healthy sugar substitutes amid rising lifestyle diseases. Discover how Sorbitol, Isomalt, Mannitol, Erythritol, Xylitol, Lactitol, and Maltitol are transforming the food industry by providing lower-calorie options with added health advantages. Challenges in regional regulations, demand for sugar alcohols in health-conscious bakery & confectionery. New York, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugar alcohols, also known as polyols, are organic compounds derived from sugars and characterized by a carbon hydroxyl group. Commonly used sugar alcohols include sorbitol, xylitol, maltitol, lactitol, glycerol, arabitol, erythritol, isomalt, and hydrogenated starch hydrolysates (HSHs). The market for sugar alcohol can be expected to expand at a value based CAGR of 5.9% and show an increase in revenue from US$ 1,311.2 Million to around US$ 1,849.6 Million by 2033 sugar alcohol market is on an upward trajectory, driven by various recent factors. Sugar alcohols serve as sugar substitutes in a wide range of food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products. These low-calorie, low-glycemic index alternatives have gained popularity due to increasing consumer health awareness. The rising numbers of obese and diabetic individuals are expected to further boost the demand for sugar alcohols. As the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption become widely recognized, consumers are turning to sugar alcohols as a healthier option. Additionally, the growing interest in health and fitness has spurred demand for low-sugar and sugar-free products, opening opportunities for manufacturers a world grappling with escalating rates of obesity and diabetes, consumers are striving for healthier choices and are transitioning to sugar alcohols in their food and beverage preferences. The global urban population's increasing health-consciousness supports the adoption of low-calorie, nutrient-rich sugar alcohol products. Sugar alcohol sales also benefit from the growing demand for functional food and beverages. These compounds are frequently used as functional ingredients in products like energy drinks, protein bars, and dietary supplements. The rise in health-conscious consumers seeking products with added nutritional benefits is expected to drive sugar alcohol consumption market capitalizes on various key trends, including the shift towards natural sweeteners. Many food and beverage manufacturers are opting for natural alternatives like sugar alcohols due to consumer awareness of potential health risks associated with artificial sweeteners. This trend is likely to persist, creating opportunities for manufacturers to meet the demand for healthier and more sustainable products noteworthy trend is the increasing popularity of low-carb and ketogenic diets, which restrict high-carb foods, including sugar. Sugar alcohols are viewed as attractive alternatives in these diets, particularly in the bakery and confectionery industry. The growing adoption of such diets is expected to drive demand for sugar alcohols, presenting manufacturers with opportunities to cater to the rising demand for healthier choices Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! Sugar Alcohol Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 1,311.2 Million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 1,849.6 Million Growth Rate – CAGR 5.9% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 187 Pages

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Type

End User

Application Region

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia Middle East & Africa



Key Companies Profiled

McDaniel Fruit Co.

Henry Sugar Alcohol Corporation

Del Rey Sugar Alcohol Co. Inc.

The Horton Fruit Company

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Superior Foods Companies

Brooks Tropicals Holding, Inc.

Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V.

Costa Group Holdings Limited

West Pak Sugar Alcohol, Inc.

Olivado USA Calavo Growers, Inc.

Sugar Alcohol: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The market is poised for growth due to several factors, including the increasing number of health-conscious consumers, a growing demand for processed foods and confectionery items, and the rising prevalence of diabetes. Obesity and diabetes epidemics have led to significant changes in people's dietary habits, with heightened awareness of the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption. For example, the International Diabetes Federation reports that approximately one out of every ten individuals aged 20-79 has diabetes, totaling 537 million people. In 2021, diabetes was responsible for approximately 6.7 million global deaths, according to the IDF. While some manufacturers justify the use of artificial sweeteners, consumers are increasingly seeking healthier alternatives.

This trend has boosted the demand for polyols, which are nutritive sugar substitutes known to have the ability to lower blood glucose response and enhance the metabolism of diabetics without insulin. As a result, Sugar Alcohol is expected to offer opportunities as a low-calorie alternative

Restraints:

The COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted lockdowns in 180 countries, has had a detrimental impact on the market. One of the major challenges has been the reduced availability of labor in production facilities. Manufacturers were compelled to rely on existing stocks due to the lockdowns, and supply chain disruptions, including limited or halted imports and exports, resulted in a significant decline in Sugar Alcohol consumption in the food and beverage industry. Governments around the world implemented various restrictions on essential purchases. For example, in the U.S., only one supermarket or hypermarket per community was allowed to open for limited hours, with measures such as social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand sanitizing enforced. These regulations varied from country to country and had a negative impact on the market due to labor shortages in production facilities.

While there was high demand for hand sanitizers, many end-users either partially or completely shut down their operations. In February 2020, for instance, The Coca-Cola Company temporarily closed its Diet Coke production due to supply disruptions in sugar alternatives from China and other countries .

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at -

Category-wise insights

Which Industry Segment Generates the Highest Revenue for Sugar Alcohol?

The food and beverage sector is the leading contributor to sugar alcohol revenue, accounting for a substantial value of US$ 945.8 million in 2022 and representing 72.1% of the total value share. Notably, the American Diabetes Association reported that in 2015, more than 30.3 million Americans were diagnosed with diabetes, making it the leading cause of death in the United States.

What is the Most Preferred Type of Sugar Alcohol Worldwide?

Sorbitol stands out as one of the most favored sugar alcohols on a global scale. In 2022, sorbitol held a significant value share of approximately 39.6%. Sorbitol serves multiple purposes, including moisture retention, sweetness enhancement, and texture improvement in various food products. Additionally, it contributes to digestive system health and oral well-being."

Competitive Dashboard:

Manufacturers in the sugar alcohol industry are actively expanding their presence through distribution channel expansion and strategic partnerships or acquisitions to diversify their product offerings.

Tate & Lyle, for instance, is committed to broadening its product portfolio and global reach through mergers and acquisitions. The company recently acquired a Chinese manufacturer specializing in stevia natural sweeteners and a Thai firm producing tapioca-based texturing products.

In 2021, Ingredion Incorporated initiated a research and development partnership with Amyris, aimed at fostering the development of naturally derived sweeteners from sustainable sources, calorie-free products, and potential fermentation-based food ingredients.

Focusing on improving worker safety, biosecurity, and turkey health, Cargill Inc. invested $7 million in the renovation of its Protein's Harrisonburg, Virginia, turkey hatchery in July 2017.

Furthermore, in 2015, Entomol Products and DuPont entered into a commercial license agreement, granting Entomol the rights to produce and market formulations utilizing DuPont's hydrogenated catmint oil (HCO) technology, pending the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals .

Key Players:



McDaniel Fruit Co.

Henry Sugar Alcohol Corporation

Del Rey Sugar Alcohol Co. Inc.

The Horton Fruit Company

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Superior Foods Companies

Brooks Tropicals Holding, Inc.

Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V.

Costa Group Holdings Limited

West Pak Sugar Alcohol, Inc.

Olivado USA Calavo Growers, Inc.

Country Insights:

What is Japan's Share in the Sugar Alcohol Market?

In Japan, the increasing concern over childhood obesity has driven the demand for sugar-free and low-carbohydrate food products in recent years. Sugar alcohol-based low-calorie foods are readily available through various food supply chains and convenience stores in the country. However, Japan faces challenges such as a shrinking consumer base and a declining young population, which could potentially lead to reduced demand for sugar alcohol in the coming years. Additionally, growing health consciousness among Japanese consumers has resulted in decreased demand for bakery and confectionery products, potentially impacting the adoption of sugar alcohol. Currently, Japan holds a 7.9% value share in the global market, with a valuation of US$ 40.1 Mn.

What's the Market Outlook for North American Sugar Alcohol?

North America accounts for approximately 16.4% of the current market share, with a value of US$ 25.1 Mn in 2022. The region is witnessing an increasing prevalence of diabetes, driving the demand for low-calorie diabetic food products, especially in the United States. Growing health awareness among consumers in North America is expected to lead to greater knowledge about various low-calorie sugar alternatives, potentially resulting in consumers choosing sugar alcohols as better sugar substitutes. Regulatory bodies in North America, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada, have implemented certain norms to ensure the safety of food products containing food additives. However, these regulations may pose challenges to the adoption of sugar alcohol, as some ingredients can have a 'laxative' effect and may not be suitable for individuals with obesity.

Segmentation:

Which Segment Generates the Highest Revenue in Sugar Alcohol Usage?

The food and beverage sector dominates the sugar alcohol market, contributing to the majority of its value at $945.8 million in 2022, accounting for 72.1% of the market share. The American Diabetes Association reported that diabetes affected over 30.3 million Americans in 2015, making it a leading cause of death in the United States.

Which Type of Sugar Alcohol Enjoys Global Preference?

Sorbitol stands out as a globally preferred sugar alcohol, holding a value share of approximately 39.6% in 2022. Sorbitol serves various purposes, including moisture preservation, sweetness enhancement, texture improvement in food products, and it also benefits digestive and oral health.

Sugar Alcohol Industry Research by Category

By Product Types:



Sorbitol

Mannitol

Xylitol

Maltitol

Lactitol

Erythritol

Isomalt Other Product Types

By End User:



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Direct Sales Other Applications

By Source:



Bakery Goods

Sweet Spreads

Confectionery and Chewing Gums

Beverages

Dairy Products Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the factors contributing to the growth trends in the market?What is the current market size, and how do experts expect it to change in the coming years?What are the key elements that are currently influencing the market?How is the Sugar Alcohol Market categorized, considering factors such as types, applications, or other relevant criteria?Who are the main participants in the Sugar Alcohol Market?What strategies are these players employing to establish a competitive advantage?What factors are propelling the expansion of the Sugar Alcohol Market?Which regions are projected to experience significant growth, and what are the underlying reasons for it?What recent technological advancements are making an impact on the Sugar Alcohol Market?

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on“micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their“macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045, India

Email: ...

Web: