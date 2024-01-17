(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Computer Aided Engineering Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to

The global market for Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) stands at a robust value of USD 8.41 billion as of the close of 2022, boasting a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.13% during the forecast period. This market's trajectory is steered by an escalating demand for streamlined product design, cost-effectiveness, and accelerated time-to-market. CAE, by virtue of its predictive prowess, structural integrity assessments, and material behavior analyses, significantly amplifies engineering efficiency and innovation.

Further fueling this growth are advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing, propelling the CAE market towards more precise simulations, swift analyses, and remote collaboration. As industries continue to push boundaries in innovation, the global CAE market remains an indispensable force shaping the future of engineering practices and technological progress.

Key Market Drivers

Innovative Product Design and Increasing Complexity

The relentless pursuit of innovation and the rising complexity of products across diverse industries are robust forces driving the stellar growth of the global CAE market. In today's fiercely competitive landscape, businesses face constant pressure to design and develop products that surpass customer expectations in terms of performance, safety, and efficiency. CAE solutions emerge as critical enablers of innovation in product design, leveraging the power of simulation to allow engineers and designers to virtually prototype and test products. This not only saves time and resources but also empowers engineers to explore a broader range of design possibilities, from optimizing the aerodynamics of electric vehicles to ensuring the structural integrity of complex buildings.

Shortening Time-to-Market and Reducing Costs

The unyielding pressure to reduce time-to-market while minimizing costs serves as a driving force behind the global CAE market's growth. Traditional design and testing methods are time-consuming and expensive, often requiring multiple iterations and physical prototypes. CAE addresses these challenges by enabling engineers to digitally test and refine designs, leading to faster product development cycles and substantial cost savings. As industries strive to bring products to market quickly and cost-effectively, the adoption of CAE software becomes a strategic imperative, providing efficiency gains that translate into competitive advantages.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Regulatory Compliance

The growing emphasis on sustainability and stringent regulatory compliance propels the remarkable growth of the global CAE market. In an era marked by environmental concerns and a commitment to reducing the carbon footprint, businesses face immense pressure to develop sustainable products and processes. CAE solutions play a pivotal role in this transformative journey by empowering organizations to model and analyze the environmental impact of their products at every stage of the development process. From simulating the energy efficiency of buildings to optimizing the environmental impact of manufacturing processes, CAE contributes to meeting regulatory requirements and fostering innovation in sustainable design.

Advancements in Cloud Computing and High-Performance Computing

Advancements in cloud computing and high-performance computing (HPC) emerge as pivotal drivers propelling the global CAE market forward. Cloud-based CAE solutions offer benefits such as remote collaboration, scalable resources, and reduced hardware costs. Engineers can access simulations from anywhere, enabling global teams to collaborate seamlessly on projects. Furthermore, HPC accelerates the computational speed of simulations, allowing for complex analyses to be completed in a fraction of the time. The convergence of cloud computing and HPC enhances the accessibility, scalability, and efficiency of CAE software, positioning it as a cornerstone of modern engineering practices in an increasingly connected and technologically advanced world.

Key Market Challenges

Complexity of Integration and Interoperability

Amidst the rapid evolution of the global CAE market, one of the most significant challenges is the complexity of integrating and ensuring interoperability among diverse CAE tools and software platforms. The expansion of CAE solutions to accommodate various disciplines, industries, and stages of product development results in engineers working with a mix of specialized software. This diversity can hinder seamless data exchange and collaboration, leading to compatibility issues, data loss, and fragmented workflows. Addressing this challenge requires standardization efforts, open data formats, and collaborative platforms facilitating smooth data exchange between different CAE tools.

High Computational Demands and Scalability

The global CAE market grapples with managing high computational demands and achieving scalability as simulations become more complex and data-intensive. As industries increasingly rely on CAE for comprehensive product analysis and optimization, simulations demand substantial computing power to deliver accurate results in a reasonable timeframe. The need for scalability poses a challenge as project sizes vary, and computational demands fluctuate. Cloud-based solutions offer potential solutions by providing on-demand access to scalable computing resources, but challenges such as security concerns, data privacy, and latency issues need careful consideration.

Key Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

The global CAE market undergoes a transformative shift driven by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. These cutting-edge capabilities revolutionize the way engineers interact with CAE software, enabling more efficient simulations and analyses. AI and ML algorithms automatically optimize designs, predict performance outcomes, and identify trends in large datasets, streamlining workflows, and driving productivity.

Simulation-Driven Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Simulation-driven Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) emerges as a prominent trend reshaping the global CAE market. Traditionally utilized primarily in the design phase, CAE tools are increasingly integrated across the entire product lifecycle. Simulation-driven PLM involves using CAE to guide decision-making at every stage, fostering collaboration between engineering and other departments, minimizing design iterations, reducing physical prototypes, and ensuring products meet desired specifications throughout their lifecycle.

Democratization of Simulation and Cloud-Based Solutions

The democratization of simulation tools and the rise of cloud-based solutions reshape the global CAE market by expanding accessibility and collaboration. Traditionally confined to specialized engineering teams, complex CAE tools are becoming more accessible to a wider range of users, including designers, analysts, and non-engineering stakeholders. Cloud-based CAE solutions gain traction due to scalability, reduced hardware requirements, and remote collaboration capabilities, breaking down geographical barriers and enabling global teams to work seamlessly.

Segmental Insights

Deployment Mode Insights

The on-premises segment emerges as the predominant choice, exhibiting unwavering dominance projected throughout the forecast period. This deployment mode, involving housing CAE software and infrastructure within an organization's premises, provides greater control over data security and customization. Industries, sensitive to data privacy, favor maintaining critical engineering data within their infrastructure, underscoring the significance of localized control and tailored solutions in the evolving landscape of CAE adoption.

End User Insights

The automotive segment emerges as a formidable frontrunner, exerting dominance throughout the forecast period. The automotive industry's reliance on CAE tools for designing, simulating, and optimizing various aspects of vehicles is unparalleled. As the automotive sector evolves with advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles, the demand for sophisticated CAE solutions escalates. This segment's robust dominance reflects its unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and its instrumental role in steering the global CAE market towards the future of automotive innovation.

Regional Insights

North America firmly establishes itself as a commanding presence within the global Computer-Aided Engineering market, affirming its preeminent position. With a robust blend of technological innovation, thriving industries, and a culture of engineering excellence, North America has emerged as a powerhouse of CAE adoption and innovation. The region's commitment to pushing the boundaries of product design, simulation, and analysis aligns seamlessly with the capabilities offered by CAE tools. As North America continues to drive advancements in aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and other sectors, the demand for cutting-edge CAE solutions intensifies. The region's influence is further accentuated by its contribution to technological research and development, fostering a climate of innovation that resonates globally. This commanding presence solidifies North America's stature as a dominant force in the CAE market, steering the course of the industry's evolution and shaping the future of engineering practices on a global scale.

Report Scope

In this comprehensive report, the global Computer-Aided Engineering market is segmented into categories such as component, deployment modes, end-users, and regions. The industry trends outlined in the report cover:

Global Computer-Aided Engineering Market, By Component:



Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Multibody Dynamics Optimization & Simulation



Development Service Training, Support & Maintenance

SoftwareServices

Global Computer-Aided Engineering Market, By Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud

Global Computer-Aided Engineering Market, By End User:



Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Electronics

Medical Devices

Industrial Equipment Others

Global Computer-Aided Engineering Market, By Region:



North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed analysis of major companies present in the global Computer-Aided Engineering market. Some of the companies mentioned in the report include:



Autodesk Inc.

Siemens AG

SolidCAM Ltd.

CNC Software LLC

Hexagon AB

3D Systems Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

NTT DATA Corporation

OPEN MIND Technologies AG BobCAD-CAM

In conclusion, this report offers a comprehensive overview of the dynamic landscape of the global Computer-Aided Engineering market, detailing key drivers, challenges, and trends. With a focus on deployment modes, end-users, and regional insights, the report provides valuable information for businesses seeking to understand, enter, or optimize their position in the evolving CAE market.

