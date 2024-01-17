Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Expected To Thrive With A Robust CAGR Of 4.8% Until 2032, According To Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing demand for metal finishing chemicals in the electrical and electronics industry, especially for devices and circuit boards, is fueling market growth. The aerospace sector is set to be the fastest-growing, with North America leading the market New York, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:

In 2022, the global metal finishing chemicals market is valued at US$ 11.2 billion and is poised to achieve a remarkable growth, projecting to reach US$ 18 billion by 2032. The industry is anticipated to sustain a steady growth rate, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% through the year 2032. Among the various types of metal finishing chemicals market plating chemicals assert their dominance, commanding a significant market share of 39.7%. Metal finishing chemicals find increased usage in cleaning and degreasing various metal substrates, including nickel, aluminum, and steel. The aerospace and automotive sectors are witnessing a growing demand for these chemicals. Consequently, the market is poised for significant advancement in the foreseeable future, driven by expanding applications. Within this landscape, the aerospace industry is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing sector for metal finishing chemicals, fueled by the surging need for equipment cleaning and degreasing. Despite the promising growth prospects, challenges loom over the market, primarily in the form of environmental and workplace regulations. Metal finishing chemicals are associated with being one of the most toxic industries, and compliance with stringent regulations may pose obstacles to the market's growth in the years ahead. Request for the sample copy of report: Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 11.2 billion Estimated Revenue 2032 US$ 18 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 4.8% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation

Type

Materials

Process

End-use Industry Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa South Asia & Pacific Key Companies Profiled

Advanced Chemical Company

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Coral Chemical Co.

C. Uyemura & Co. Ltd.

Lonza Group

McGean Specialty Chemicals Group Quaker Chemicals Corp.

Market Growth Drivers:

Increased Industrial Demand: Growing industrial activities and manufacturing processes, particularly in aerospace and automotive sectors, contribute to an increased demand for metal finishing chemicals.

Expanding Applications: Metal finishing chemicals, known for their effectiveness in cleaning and degreasing various metal substrates, are witnessing a surge in applications across different industries, including aerospace, automotive, industrial machinery, and transportation equipment.

Aerospace Industry Boom: The aerospace sector is identified as a significant driver, with a rising demand for metal finishing chemicals driven by the need for thorough cleaning and degreasing of equipment.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in metal finishing technologies are enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of these chemicals, making them more appealing to a broader range of industries.

Global Economic Growth: Positive economic conditions and increasing investments in manufacturing and infrastructure projects globally contribute to the overall growth of industries relying on metal finishing chemicals.

Market Restraints:

Environmental and Workplace Regulations: Stringent regulations regarding the environmental impact and workplace safety associated with metal finishing chemicals pose challenges for the industry, leading to increased compliance costs and potential limitations on certain chemicals.

Toxicity Concerns: Metal finishing chemicals are often perceived as toxic, leading to concerns among consumers, regulators, and environmentalists. This perception can hinder market growth and prompt the search for alternative, more environmentally friendly solutions.

Cost Constraints: The cost of metal finishing chemicals, especially those with advanced formulations, can be relatively high. This may act as a restraint, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited budgets.

Substitution Threats: The availability of alternative technologies or processes that can replace or reduce the dependency on metal finishing chemicals may pose a threat to the market's growth, especially if these alternatives are perceived as more cost-effective or environmentally friendly.

Economic Uncertainties: Fluctuations in the global economy can impact industrial activities and investments, affecting the overall demand for metal finishing chemicals. Economic uncertainties may lead to cautious spending and delay in projects, impacting market growth.

Opportunities:

Green and Sustainable Alternatives: Growing environmental awareness creates opportunities for the development and adoption of green and sustainable metal finishing chemicals, aligning with the global trend toward eco-friendly solutions.

Innovation in Formulations: Research and development efforts to create innovative formulations with improved performance, reduced toxicity, and enhanced environmental friendliness can open new opportunities for market players.

Market Expansion in Emerging Economies: The expanding industrial sectors in emerging economies present significant growth opportunities for metal finishing chemicals. Investments in infrastructure and manufacturing projects in these regions can drive demand.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in metal finishing technologies, such as the development of new application methods or smart coatings, can create opportunities for companies to differentiate themselves and offer unique solutions.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration with other industries, research institutions, or technology providers can lead to synergies, fostering innovation and opening new avenues for the application of metal finishing chemicals.

Analyst's Viewpoint:

From an analyst's perspective, the global metal finishing chemicals market exhibits promising dynamics with a projected growth rate of 4.8% CAGR through 2032. The market, valued at US$ 11.2 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach US$ 18 billion by 2032. Plating chemicals hold a dominant position, capturing a substantial 39.7% market share.

The surge in demand for metal finishing chemicals is notably attributed to their widespread use in cleaning and degreasing various metal substrates, including nickel, aluminum, and steel. Industries such as aerospace and automotive, with their escalating need for efficient cleaning solutions, are fueling this market growth. Among these sectors, aerospace is poised to be the fastest-growing, driven by the robust demand for equipment cleaning.

However, stringent environmental and workplace regulations pose challenges, particularly given the industry's association with toxicity. Nevertheless, technological advancements, coupled with a focus on green and sustainable alternatives, present exciting opportunities for market players. The analyst's viewpoint underscores a landscape characterized by growth potentials, technological innovation, and the imperative need for environmental consciousness within the metal finishing chemicals market.

Supply-side Dynamics:

Examining the supply-side dynamics of the metal finishing chemicals market reveals a landscape influenced by a complex interplay of factors. Manufacturers in this sector are grappling with the challenge of adhering to stringent environmental and workplace regulations, necessitating continuous efforts to reformulate products and adopt cleaner production processes.

The availability and pricing of raw materials also play a crucial role, with the industry susceptible to supply chain disruptions caused by factors like natural disasters or geopolitical events. The push towards sustainable and green alternatives presents both a challenge and an opportunity for suppliers, requiring investment in research and development to create eco-friendly formulations while staying competitive in the market.

Collaborations and partnerships along the supply chain can streamline operations and enhance efficiency, providing manufacturers with a strategic advantage. Additionally, customization demands from diverse end-user industries underscore the need for flexibility in production processes. The supply-side dynamics in the metal finishing chemicals market necessitate a proactive approach from manufacturers, embracing innovation, sustainable practices, and strategic alliances to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Recent Developments:

Industry Collaboration for Sustainable Practices: Leading players in the metal finishing chemicals market have recently engaged in collaborative efforts to enhance sustainability. These initiatives include joint research projects, knowledge-sharing platforms, and the development of eco-friendly formulations to address environmental concerns.

Advancements in Nanotechnology: Recent developments highlight the integration of nanotechnology in metal finishing chemicals. Innovations in nanocoatings and nano-based formulations are aimed at providing superior performance, durability, and corrosion resistance, marking a notable stride in the industry's technological evolution.

Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions: Several key players have pursued strategic mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios. These moves indicate a consolidation trend in the industry, with companies aiming to leverage synergies and broaden their offerings.

Focus on Water-based Formulations: A shift towards environmentally friendly solutions is evident in the market, with a notable focus on water-based formulations. Key players are investing in the development of water-based metal finishing chemicals to reduce the environmental impact and comply with stringent regulatory standards.

Expansion into Emerging Markets: Recognizing the growth potential in emerging economies, major players have expanded their presence in regions with burgeoning industrial activities. Establishing production facilities and distribution networks in these markets is part of a strategic approach to tap into new opportunities.

Investments in Research and Development: Increased investments in research and development signify the industry's commitment to innovation. Companies are actively exploring novel formulations, application methods, and technologies to stay ahead of market demands and address evolving customer requirements.

Introduction of Specialty Products: To cater to the diverse needs of different end-user industries, there has been a notable trend in the introduction of specialty metal finishing chemicals. These products are designed to offer specific functionalities, such as enhanced corrosion protection or improved adhesion properties.

Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies: Some players are integrating Industry 4.0 technologies into their manufacturing processes. Automation, data analytics, and IoT-enabled solutions are being employed to optimize production efficiency, ensure quality control, and meet the increasing demands of a technologically advanced market.

Advanced Chemical Company : Innovative player known for cutting-edge metal finishing solutions with a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Atotech Deutschland GmbH : Global supplier specializing in electroplating solutions, surface finishing technologies, and corrosion protection products, emphasizing efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Coral Chemical Co .: Established provider offering a comprehensive range of surface treatment and metal protection solutions, known for quality, customer satisfaction, and tailored offerings.

C. Uyemura & Co. Ltd .: Global leader in plating chemicals and processes, providing high-performance solutions for electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries with a focus on continual innovation.

Lonza Group: Diversified chemical company with a reputation for high-quality metal finishing products, including cleaners, passivators, and corrosion inhibitors, emphasizing sustainability.

McGean Specialty Chemicals Group : Leading supplier of specialty chemicals, offering customer-centric solutions for enhancing metal surface performance and longevity, with a focus on technical support. Quaker Chemicals Corp .: Global leader providing process fluids and specialty chemicals for metalworking and finishing, delivering high-performance solutions prioritizing safety and sustainability.



Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Plating Chemicals: Essential for metal coating through electroplating processes, providing corrosion resistance and enhanced surface properties.

Cleaning Chemicals: Used for pre-treatment to remove contaminants and prepare surfaces for finishing processes.

Conversion Coating: Facilitates surface conversion, enhancing corrosion resistance and paint adhesion.

Proprietary Chemicals: Custom formulations designed for specific applications, offering unique advantages.

Other Chemicals: Diverse category covering various specialized chemicals catering to specific metal finishing needs.

By Material:

Zinc: Commonly used for corrosion protection and as a coating for various applications.

Nickel: Provides durability, corrosion resistance, and decorative finishes.

Chrome: Known for its decorative appeal and corrosion resistance properties.

Copper: Utilized for conductivity, corrosion resistance, and aesthetic finishes.

Gold, Silver, Platinum: Precious metals employed for high-end applications, providing unique properties.

By Process:

Electroplating: Utilizes electrolytic processes to deposit metal coatings on substrates.

Plating: General term for applying a metal coating onto a surface, including electroplating and other techniques.

Polishing: Enhances surface smoothness and appearance through mechanical or chemical processes.

Anodizing: Forms an oxide layer on metal surfaces, improving corrosion resistance and durability.

Thermal or Plasma Spray Coating: Applies coatings through the deposition of melted or heated materials.

Others: Encompasses various alternative processes catering to specific metal finishing requirements.

By End-use Industry:

Automotive: Utilizes metal finishing for aesthetic appeal, corrosion resistance, and functional enhancements.

Electrical & Electronics: Involves surface treatments for conductivity, corrosion resistance, and solderability.

Industrial Machinery: Requires metal finishing for durability, corrosion protection, and improved performance.

Construction: Involves coatings for architectural metal elements, providing protection and aesthetics.

Aerospace & Defense: Demanding applications for corrosion resistance, thermal protection, and high-performance coatings.

Others: Encompasses various industries with unique metal finishing needs.

By Region:

North America: Leading in technological advancements and stringent quality standards.

Europe: Prominent for its focus on sustainable and eco-friendly metal finishing solutions.

Latin America: Growing market with increasing industrial activities.

East Asia: Dominant in manufacturing and technological innovation.

The Middle East & Africa: Emerging market with rising demand for metal finishing solutions.

South Asia & Pacific: Witnessing substantial growth due to industrialization and infrastructure development.

