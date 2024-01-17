Global Thin Wall Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 79.4 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 6.2%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Thin Wall Packaging Market Size was valued at USD 52.6 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Thin Wall Packaging Market Size is expected to reach USD 79.4 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., SILGAN HOLDINGS INC., PACCOR GROUP, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., Greiner Packaging, DOUBLE H PLASTICS, INC., Novio Packaging B.V., GUILLIN Group, Omniform, Takween Advanced Industries, Sanpac, Uniplast Knauer GmbH & Co. KG, Sunrise Plastics, Insta Polypack, PLASTIPAK INDUSTRIES INC., Jrd International, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd., ACMEPAK PLASTIC PACKAGING, LTD., Faerch A/S and other key vendors

New York, United States, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Thin Wall Packaging Market Size to Grow from USD 52.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 79.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

The thin wall packaging market is the name given to the sector that creates and sells thin wall packaging solutions. The consumer goods, healthcare, and food and beverage industries all make extensive use of these robust, lightweight packaging materials for a wide range of products. Thin wall packing is commonly made from materials such as polymers, particularly polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE). These materials give the product the necessary strength while allowing it to remain lightweight. Thin wall packaging is widely used to package a wide variety of commodities, such as dairy products, prepared meals, baked goods, fruits, and vegetables. It is also utilised in the medical field for packing pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Rising demand for convenience foods, changing customer preferences, and urbanisation have all contributed to the thin wall packaging industry's continuous growth worldwide. The growth of this market can be mostly ascribed to emerging economies.

Thin Wall Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

The primary building blocks of thin wall packaging are polymer resins like polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE). These resins are bought from companies that make petrochemicals or polymers. Polymer resins are treated using injection moulding and extrusion technology to create thin wall packaging containers. During this process, the materials are moulded and fashioned into the proper packing structures. Providing thin wall packaging solutions that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional is the aim of packaging design companies. This means considering product protection, consumer convenience, and branding. Printing companies can add labels, logos, and information to the thin wall packaging. This step is crucial for product identification, branding, and regulatory compliance. In the distribution process, order fulfilment, warehousing, and transportation must all be coordinated. Products are supplied to convenience stores, supermarkets, and other kinds of retail establishments in thin wall packaging. After that, these retail channels are how end customers view the package. End users purchase and utilise products with thin wall packaging, such as food, beverages, and personal hygiene items.

Thin Wall Packaging Market Opportunity Analysis

The increasing focus on sustainability on a worldwide level presents an opportunity for thin wall packaging manufacturers to develop and promote eco-friendly packaging solutions. Using recycled materials, promoting a circular economy, and improving container designs for recyclability can all increase market competitiveness. The advent of e-commerce presents a significant opportunity for thin wall packaging. Developing packaging solutions that are suitable for online retail, ensuring product security throughout delivery, and adhering to the specific needs of e-commerce logistics can all lead to the creation of new business prospects. Customised and branded packaging solutions are growing in popularity. Thin wall packaging manufacturers can capitalise on this by offering customization choices to increase product visibility and appeal to consumers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Thin Wall Packaging Market Size By Production Process (Thermoforming, Injection Molding), By Material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2032."

Buy Now Full Report:

Insights by Material

The Polystyrene segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. For thin wall packaging, polystyrene is a lightweight material that works well. In industries like the production of food and beverages, where lightweight packing can lower transportation costs, this feature is very important. Packaging design is made flexible by the large range of shapes and sizes that polystyrene may be moulded into. Due to its versatility, distinctive and imaginative thin wall packaging solutions can be created to meet specific product and market needs. Polystyrene's robust impact resistance contributes to the safety of packaged items during handling and transit. This special feature allows for the integrity of the contents within the thin wall packaging to be guaranteed. The robustness of polystyrene packaging ensures that products are protected during transit by preventing breakage or damage.

Insights by Production Process

Injection molding technique segment is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The injection moulding technique offers significant design flexibility, enabling the creation of intricate and elaborate designs in thin wall packaging. This versatility is helpful for manufacturers searching for unique and imaginative packaging ideas. Injection moulding provides outstanding levels of precision and consistency for the production of thin wall packaging. It is imperative to comply with strict quality standards and ensure uniformity in the dimensions and characteristics of the packaging. The rise in online shopping has increased demand for packaging solutions that withstand transportation difficulties. Thanks to injection moulding, robust and protective thin wall packaging is possible for online shopping.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Regional Forecasts

North America Market Statistics

North America is anticipated to dominate the Thin Wall Packaging market from 2023 to 2032. North America's thin wall packaging industry has been steadily expanding due to a number of factors, including the growing popularity of e-commerce, the need for environmentally friendly and lightweight packaging options, and consumer preference for ease. North American packaging trends have been influenced by the expansion of e-commerce. The importance of thin wall packaging with features like simple handling, protection, and space efficiency for online shopping has grown. In North America, one of the biggest markets for thin wall packaging is the food and beverage sector. Dairy goods, convenience foods, and ready-to-eat meals all frequently use effective and lightweight packaging.

Asia Pacific Market Statistics

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The market for thin wall packaging has seen substantial growth from the Asia-Pacific area. The market has grown rapidly due to factors like urbanisation, population expansion, and the rising need for lightweight and convenient packaging. Because some of the most populous countries in the world are located in the Asia-Pacific area, there is a sizable and expanding consumer market there. This demographic component fuels the need for effective and affordable packaging solutions by adding to the increasing demand for packaged goods. Packaging patterns have been significantly impacted by the Asia-Pacific region's rapid expansion in e-commerce. There has been a rise in demand for thin wall packaging made to meet the unique needs of online retail, namely space efficiency and durability.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Thin Wall Packaging Market Includes Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., SILGAN HOLDINGS INC., PACCOR GROUP, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., Greiner Packaging, DOUBLE H PLASTICS, INC., Novio Packaging B.V., GUILLIN Group, Omniform, Takween Advanced Industries, Sanpac, Uniplast Knauer GmbH & Co. KG, Sunrise Plastics, Insta Polypack, PLASTIPAK INDUSTRIES INC., Jrd International, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd., ACMEPAK PLASTIC PACKAGING, LTD., Faerch A/S and other key vendors

Get Discount At @

Recent Market Developments

On May 2020 , Berry Global and Mondelez International collaborated to provide Philadelphia with packaging made of recycled plastic.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Thin Wall Packaging Market, Production Process Analysis



Thermoforming Injection Molding

Thin Wall Packaging Market, Material Analysis



Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Thin Wall Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Browse Related Reports

United States Methionine Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (DL-Methionine, Methionine Hydroxy Analogue (MHA), L-Methionine), By Application (Animal Feed, Food & Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals), and United States Methionine Market Insights Forecasts 2023 – 2033

United States Biosurfactants Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Glycolipids, Alkyl Polyglucosides, Methyl Ethyl Sulfonates, Sucrose Esters, Sorbitan Esters, Others), By Application (Household Detergents, Personal Care, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Textiles, Others), and United States Biosurfactants Market Insights Forecasts to 2033

United States Biochar Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification), By Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Health & Beauty Products), and United States Biochar Market Insights Forecasts 2023 – 2033

Global Polyolefin Pipes Market Size , By Type (Polypropylene Pipes (PP), Polyethylene Pipes (PE)), By Application (Power And Communication, Waste Water Drainage), By End-User (Agriculture, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter