Silk Way West Airlines Expands ULD Agreement With ACL Airshop

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Silk Way West Airlines, the leading cargo airline in the Caspian and Central Asian region, proudly announces the extension of its longstanding strategic collaboration with ACL Airshop, the leading worldwide Unit Load Device (ULD) provider. This renewal encompasses a comprehensive multi-year ULD agreement, reinforcing a mutual commitment to enhancing the efficiency of air freight operations. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Silk Way West Airlines and ACL Airshop, bringing together the strengths and expertise of both companies.By extending their collaboration, Silk Way West Airlines will continue to streamline its cargo-handling processes, ensuring quicker turnaround and transit times for shipments, while ACL Airshop will provide cutting-edge ULD solutions, leveraging technology to enhance cargo protection, tracking, and overall supply chain visibility. The partnership emphasizes an ongoing commitment to environmentally sustainable practices, and will feature joint initiatives to reduce carbon footprint and promote eco-friendly solutions within the air cargo industry. In addition to ULDs, the partnership extends to the provision of innovative logistical management and state-of-the-art technologies, promising accelerated services, streamlined logistics, and substantial cost savings.A focal point of this strategic partnership is the introduction of Bluetooth innovation for real-time ULD tracking, a revolutionary step towards optimizing cargo transportation.Vugar Mammadov, Vice-President CIS and Central Asia of Silk Way West Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership stating: "This strategic collaboration with ACL Airshop is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our customers. By combining our strengths, we aim to set a new benchmark in air freight logistics and contribute to the growth of the global cargo industry.""We are excited about the opportunities that this strategic partnership brings," said Steve Townes, President and CEO of ACL Airshop. "Together with Silk Way West Airlines, we will drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and create a more sustainable and resilient air cargo ecosystem."Maurice van Terheijden, Managing Director EMEA for ACL Airshop added,“Both companies Silk Way West Airlines and ACL Airshop boast cultures of exceptional performance, making it an honor for us to evolve in tandem with our partner.”About Silk Way West Airlines:Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates hundreds of flights every month across the globe via its fleet of 14 dedicated Boeing 777F, 747-8F, and 747-400F aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. On April 28, 2021, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet expansion agreement with Boeing for the purchase of five new 777 Freighters, followed by a further agreement signed on November 10, 2022 for the purchase of two state-of-the-art 777-8 Freighters. Silk Way West Airlines also agreed the purchase of two A350 Freighters with Airbus on June 28, 2022.The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 500,000 tons, and its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and the Americas.About ACL Airshop:ACL Airshop, renowned for its global presence and tailored ULD freight solutions, serves approximately 200 airlines across more than 50 airports spanning 6 continents. The organization's expertise lies in specialized containers and pallets, facilitating expedited loading processes and optimal management of aircraft cargo capacity. Recent innovations in ULD Tracking solutions include implementation of Descartes Bluetooth logistics technology for our valued air carriers and cargo customers.

