AUDUSD Signal Today- 16/01: Falling To New 1-Month Low Price

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous signal on 9th

January

was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels were reached that day's AUD/USD Signals



Risk 0.75% Trades must be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6622 or $0.6634.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6602 or $0.6528.

Put stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.





Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, adoji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

I wrote in my previous forecast one week ago that theAUD/USD currency pairwas seeing a slowing of bearish momentum, leading to a neutral consolidation between $0.6671 and $0.6737. I thought that the best approach for that day would be to play the range.

This was a good call insofar as the price remained within the range that day, but neither of the extremes were reached, so unfortunately, I had no clear trade opportunity arising. The technical picture is now more bearish, as the US Dollar rose to reach a new 1-month high, which was expressed especially against this currency, so in recent hours we have seen the price make a bearish breakdown below key support and reach a new 1-month low.

The US Dollar is currently the strongest major currency as US yields rise, and the Australian Dollar is the weakest as it suffers as a classic risk currency from the risk-off theme which has been dominant so far since 2024 began.

I see the outlook as basically bearish over the short-term, so the best opportunity will probably be a short trade from a retest and bearish rejection of either the resistance level at $0.6622 or $0.6634 – a simultaneous rejection of both at the same time with one Japanese candlestick could be a powerful short trade entry signal. However, I would ideally want to see the price get established below $0.6600 before entering any short trade, as the price would have a long way to potentially fall below that.

Alternatively, a long scalp from the support level at $0.6602 could be a profitable trade.