AUD Drops As RBA Is Considering Forex Market Intervention

Last week, the Australian Dollar went down by 3.59 percent against the US dollar, breaking a two-week gaining streak.

Last week the US dollar recovered against a bundle of its main competitors, gaining 1.85 percent and recovering from the previous week's losses.

The Deputy Governor also left the doors open for further interest rate cuts, which implies thatthough he pointed out that there is still room to bring down the cash rates without entering into the negative territory. About this alternative Debelle commented that the evidence is mixed concerning its effects on the exchange rate.

"The empirical evidence on negative rates is mixed. In the short-term, they can contribute to a lower exchange rate.," he said, adding that it can encourage households to save more, especially in an environment where they're inclined to do so.

Until then, it may not be clear whether they're willing to consider this alternative or not.

On Tuesday, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia together with market economics released the preliminary Commonwealth Bank Services PMI for September, which stood at 50, showing an expansion of the services sector. In August the indicator stood at 49, signaling a contraction in the sector, while the analysts foresaw it to be at 48.4. The Manufacturing PMI, which stood at 55.5, showed a faster expansion of the manufacturing sector, given the 53.6 of the previous month.

The composite PMI stood at 50.5, showing an expansion of the business sector. The previous month's figure signaled a contraction, as it stood at 49.4.

On Friday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics published that the preliminary trade balance for August registered a surplus at $4,294 million, after being at $4607 million in the previous month.