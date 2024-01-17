Pound Sterling Recovers On Brexit Deal Hopes

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Last week, the pound sterling recovered from the previous week's losses, gaining 1.46 percent and closing Friday's session at the 1.2931 level.

Despite the final round of official negotiations ended without any important advance, the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a call with the UK prime minister Boris Johnson, agreeing on the importance of finding an agreement and convincing both sides that reaching an accord is possible.

Last week the markets got a few important pieces of information about the state of the British economy.Consumer credit stood at 0.3 billion pounds in August, after being at 1.052 billion pounds in the previous month and below the analysts' expectations, who foresaw it to be 1.45 billion pounds.

In yearly terms, the money supply expanded by 12.1 percent in August, after being at 13.4 percent in July. Mortgage approvals rose, going66,300 in July to 84,700 in August, over the analysts' expectations, who foresaw a 71,000 expansion. The shop price index was at -1.6 percent in August (year-to-year), remaining unchanged from the previous month's figure.

“That does not mean to say that we rule out using negative interest rates for a moment,” he said after pointing out that the big share of retail deposits in the UK's banking system could undermine the effectiveness of imposing negative cash rates,

In quarterly terms, it went down by -26.5 percent after dropping by 31.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Nationwide housing prices increased by 0.9 percent (month-to-month) in September, after being at 2 percent in August and over the analysts' expectations, who foresaw it to be at 0.5 percent.

The Gross Domestic Product contracted by 19.8 percent in the second quarter (quarter-to-quarter), better than expected, and improving from the previous quarter's 20.4 percent drop. In yearly terms, the Gross Domestic Product went down by 21.5 percent, after dropping by 21.7 percent in the previous quarter.