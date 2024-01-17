US Dollar Weakens As Trump Pauses Stimulus Talks

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Last week, US President, Donald Trump confirmed that he is infected with the coronavirus. Despite the concerns regarding the health of the president, Trump was finally discharged from the hospital, returning to the oval office this week. According to his doctor, the president has had no symptoms for more than 24 hours, while being fever-free for more than 4 days.

Many criticized Trump's late behavior, given his tendency to underplay the virus. In any case, he seems to be doing well and took the opportunity to announce his decision to withdraw from the stimulus talks with the Democratic party, promising to pass a bill after the November elections.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major stimulus bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and small business,” he posted on his Twitter account.

Afterward, he said on his Twitter account that he is willing to sign a stand-alone bill for stimulus checks. He also called the Democrats to approve a 25 billion dollars stimulus for the airline sector, as well as a paycheck protection program for small businesses that is worth 135 billion dollars.

The United States continues dealing with the Covid-19 sanitary crisis, which so far has killed 216,784 Americans and has infected 7,776,224. The United States leads the world in the number of infections, followed by Brazil, India, Russia, and Colombia.

This week the markets received a few relevant pieces of information about the state of the US economy. On Monday, Markit economics released the Services PMI for September, which stood at 54.6, remaining unchanged from the previous month's figure and signaling an expansion of the sector. The composite PMI figure signaled a slightly lower expansion of the business sector, standing at 54.3 in September, below August's 54.4 and lower than what the analysts' expected.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 67.1 billion dollars deficit in the trade balance, after being at -63.4 billion in the previous month, and higher than the analysts' expectations, who foresaw it to be at -66.1 billion.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve released the FOMC minutes. In the minutes, the bank's monetary policy committee stated that they are not willing to raise the interest rates until the economy reaches full employment and inflation reaches the bank's 2 percent target.